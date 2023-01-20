A Couple Got Locked In Their Dogs' Kennels & How They Got Out Is Too Good (VIDEO)
"I’m CRYING at the fact there’s TWO GROWN ADULTS IN THERE."
Sometimes those silly, intrusive thoughts get the best of us. Like, "what would happen if I just chilled out in my pet's kennel for a quick second?"
That was the exact case for Stephanie Ferrari (@stephanieiferrari) and her husband, from Stockton, CA, who recently climbed into their pups' cages and both accidentally got locked inside.
Their WYZE security camera caught the whole ordeal inside their California home, and Ferrari posted the hilarious clip of how they got out onto TikTok, receiving 12.9 million views and one million likes.
@stephanieiferrari
Replying to @ashleybreayoung putting our last name to work. He zoomed right out and unlocked us from the crates #impactdogcrates #dogcrate #multidoghousehold #doghumor
In the video, you can see their hands sticking out of the rungs on the heavy-duty Impact Dog Crates, desperately trying to free themselves because there was no one else to help them.
Displaying impressive maneuvering skills to make it through the living room, the crate containing the husband suddenly starts scooting on the floor to reach out to the other case, where the wife was locked in. The husband eventually unlatches Stephanie's door, and they both can get out.
"Oh my god, why did we think of that?" Stephanie exclaimed after exiting the cage.
Now, the Internet is laughing in disbelief that two humans actually got trapped inside their dog's crates.
The comment section on Stephanie's viral TikTok.stephanieiferrari | TikTok
Many are joking that they thought it was the dog scooting the cage to free Stephanie instead of her husband.
"Why did I think you were in danger and a dog was in the crate working its way to the rescue," one user wrote.
Others are saying it's a testament to the sturdiness of the Impact kennels.
"This should be an impact crate commercial," another TikToker wrote.