A Las Vegas Couple Has A Home For Their Dogs Bigger Than The Average Milennials' Apartment

It's two stories high and so modern. 🐶🏠

Texas Staff Writer
The dog house exterior. Right: A picture of the dogs in their bed.

One Las Vegas influencer on TikTok with the handle, @chipgirlhere, takes the cake for "most extravagant" dog mom, as she has created quite the modern dog house for two golden retrievers in her backyard.

Last year the influencer, whose name is Burgandy Waller, and her husband converted a tiny home into a two-story, inspired by their actual residence, and now their dogs have their own place.

In fact, most people say are bigger than their own apartments!

"Let me know when their lease is up I’m looking for a place. I have 800 score credit 😂," one user joked.

The backyard space includes a sizeable patio deck with lounge chairs, a massive spring bed inside with a TV, some couches, a second-floor patio balcony with a slide and an all-around stylish place to stay.

The family built the house in November 2021, and Waller even once said that it was supposed to be a playhouse for their children, but apparently, the dogs use it more than the kids.

The videos of the doggy home garner millions of views and thousands of comments from apartment owners, typically millennials, that are envious of the amount of space the dogs have.

The two pups sleep there each night, and the TikToker, with nearly three million followers, makes adorable videos tucking them in for bedtime, bringing them meals, and simply enjoying their own space.

The golden retrievers are allowed in Waller's house, as so many viewers wonder, but why would they want to when they have their very own just so spacious? They are definitely living their best lives.

