A Utah Woman Lodged A House Key Sensor In Her Nail & People Have So Many Questions
Well, that's one way to get a manicure. 💅
A TikTok creator in Utah has gone viral for getting her nails done, but it's not just any manicure when it features the key to your home. The influencer got a small square chip, which is her house key sensor, painted into her fingernail.
Manhattan Caldwell showed her 147.6K followers how she gets the piece of technology taken out, re-lodged into her finger and painted over so no one notices it. She even shows how the nail unlocks the door.
Caldwell posts some lifestyle videos, but data shows that the video app's users can't get enough of her trips to the nail salon specifically. She receives millions of views on this uploaded content and people have so many questions.
@manhattancaldwell
Replying to @krisi_hrist @nailsandfemales its at the end and its short bc i didnt have time for a longer clip💔
While some think it looks like nail fungus and others swear it's some sort of tracker, most are wondering what happens if her nails break and she loses the chip.
This has happened to her once before in January 2022 when she got acrylic nails and was locked out of her house.
However, she mainly shows her manicurist using gel polish now, so it is her natural nail.
"With the acrylic nails, if they broke off and the chip broke off with it, we can just reprogram the chip. It's not that big of a deal," she said in a clip responding to a comment.
Some people wonder if the nail tech drilled off the polish too close to the chip and ruined it, how much it would cost to replace it.
Another person asked if she got charged extra for this service.
"What happens if your door doesn't open with the chip? Do you have a backup key?" A commenter wondered.
These questions remain unanswered, but Caldwell continues to upload her manicure journey.