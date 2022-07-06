7 Things You Didn’t Know About Taylor Frankie Paul, Utah's Famous Mormon 'MomTok'
There is more to her than "soft swinging". 👀
Taylor Frankie Paul, a popular online creator from Utah, made headlines last month due to divorce rumors that stemmed from conflict within her friend group of alleged "soft swingers."
Over the years, Paul has accumulated 3.6 million followers on the app TikTok where she shares comedy videos dancing and sharing events from her daily life as a recently single mom.
Most of the press surrounding Paul was dedicated to detailing the nuances of the "MomTok" drama, but here are some lesser-known facts about the influencer, who calls herself a Mormon in her videos.
She has been on TikTok since 2013.
Paul joined TikTok back in January 2013, and was an early creator on the app before it became massively popular.
She went viral showing how to burp a newborn baby.
In one of her first viral videos, Paul demonstrates how to burp a newborn baby to avoid tummy aches. This is how a lot of moms on TikTok first came across her content, which led to her building a following of fellow parents.
She is a Gemini.
The 28-year-old influencer was born on May 23, 1994, making her zodiac sign a Gemini.
She could be starting a podcast.
Paul has made TikToks about podcasts and recently posted a notebook with "Podcast Prep" written in it to her Instagram story, leading fans to suspect she could be getting into podcasting soon.
Her estimated net worth is between $2-3 million.
It is estimated that Paul has accumulated a net worth of $2-3 million. It is predicted that her main sources of income are from social media revenue, brand deals, and advertisements.
She was launching an online clothing brand.
@happyvally
These colors are IT!! Link in bio #happyvally @miranda__mcw @taylorfrankiepaul @camille_munday
Paul announced that she was launching the online clothing brand Happy Vally with her friends and fellow influencers Miranda and Camille before drama occurred within the group. The brand last posted to TikTok in April, so fans are unsure of the future of the company.
Her house is supposedly "haunted."
@taylorfrankiepaul
the things we would miss if we didn’t have our house cams 👀 #haunted #scary #hauntedhouse
In 2021, Paul shared a video captioned "the things we would miss if we didn’t have our house cams 👀" with footage of doors opening and lamps rattling while she vacuumed upstairs. She later received backlash for the clip, as viewers called it out as being faked for views.