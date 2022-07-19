Taylor Frankie Paul’s Instagram Is 'Swinger Drama' Free & Full Of Matching Outfits With Her Kids
She posts snippets from her recently single mom life to her feed.
TikTok influencer Taylor Frankie Paul made headlines last month when she admitted during a live stream to "soft swinging" with her friend group while chatting about her highly publicized divorce drama.
However, despite the messy rumors and ongoing separation from her husband Tate Paul, her Instagram presence has remained mostly drama free.
While a majority of pictures of the former couple have been deleted from both of their official profiles since the split, Taylor Frankie Paul continues to post snippets from her recently single mom life to her feed.
The influencer recently shared photos of a family trip to Lake Powell in Utah with her two children Indy and Ocean.
In the caption, she calls the lake trip a "family tradition" and shares images on the water from a boat, and on a jet ski with her daughter.
In addition to vacation pics, the mom also posts photos wearing matching outfits with her kids, with whom she shares joint custody with Tate Paul.
Taylor Frankie Paul does address criticisms sometimes on social media. This weekend, she posted a reel in reply to one user who commented "Imaging this being your mother 😳."
In the video, she lip-syncs to the voice of Regina George's mom from the 2004 film Mean Girls, played by comedian Amy Poehler.
"If you need anything don't be shy okay, there are no rules in this house, I'm not like a regular mom, I'm a cool mom." she jokes as her young daughter Indy sits in the background with her arms crossed.
While the content creator is known to disclose the nuances of her personal life on her TikTok, her Instagram presence appears family-oriented and largely disconnected from any divorce drama.
Paul's ex-husband has taken a similar approach, only sharing photos on the app that feature their children since rumors of their split made headlines last month.