Here’s What Tate Paul Is Up To Following The Utah 'Swinger Divorce' Drama All Over TikTok
Taylor Frankie Paul's ex finally addressed how he is doing...
Drama surrounding a friend group of Utah "MomTok" influencers took the internet by storm last month after Taylor Frankie Paul made a series of TikToks implying she and her husband Tate Paul were getting a divorce.
She later went live on the app to discuss the nuances of their separation and admitted to "soft swinging" with members of her friend group and their husbands.
Since then, most of the media of the former couple together has been removed from Tate Paul's TikTok and Instagram accounts. However, he continues to make posts on his official accounts.
While Paul hasn't made a publication addressing the divorce or "soft swinging" rumors, he has made TikToks demonstrating his process of remixing songs like Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill".
In June, he took the time to reply and to engage with a dozen commenters asking about his current state with, "I’m healing and happy! Thank you for asking! 😊."
Paul, who goes by @taterobertpaul on Instagram, has used his account exclusively for posts regarding his children.
He wished their son Ocean a happy second birthday in one recent post, and documented a family weekend spent with both kids in his latest feed post.
While the state of the divorce is unclear at this time, Taylor's new Instagram bio confirm they're separated. It reads: "single mommy to Indy & Ocean."
Taylor is the more willing of the two to publicly discuss the separation, as she continues to use her platform to share viral videos discussing the nuances of their split.
In a video with 7.6 million views, Taylor dances while answering a question about custody, explaining their "3 days on, 3 days off" system for childcare.
