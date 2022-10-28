Utah College Students Would Rather Drink A Cup Of Oil Over Coffee & TikTok Is Confused AF
The Mormon university outlaws the hot drink. ☕
A man-on-the-street-style interview has gone viral on TikTok because it's making people realize that Mormons can't drink coffee.
Comedian Daniel Spencer (@danbanbam) recently took to the campus of Bingham Young University in Provo, UT to ask attendees one burning hypothetical question: Would you rather drink a cup of cooking oil or a cup of joe?
He posted some of the replies to social media, which got the attention of over 13 million TikTok users who — mostly — are shocked that busy university students aren't even willing to try the drink.
In the previously mentioned clip, Spencer received several ready responses of "ooo cooking oil!" as if the students didn't have to think for a second.
On the other hand, some of them begrudgingly chose the hot drink while shuddering at the thought of gulping down some oil.
"A cup of coffee and repent later?" one of the students responded in an unsure voice.
Why can't Mormons drink coffee?
Section 89 from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Doctrine and Covenants.
The responses have many commenters confused as to why someone would ever opt out for a cup of coffee.
"'Im so confused? why are they against coffee? like I hate coffee but I'd rather drink it than cooking oil," one user commented, echoing what many others are sharing.
98% of BYU students are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
According to the Word of Wisdom, God gave prophet Joseph Smith a sort of "health code" in which the consumption of "hot drinks" is prohibited.
"God promises abundant physical and spiritual blessings to those who follow this inspired health code," the LDS church says.
Can you drink coffee at BYU?
The Church Educational Honor Code on the BYU website.
Although not every student who attends the college is an LDS member, the honor code upholds the no coffee rule for all its students. Additionally, tea, alcohol, and vaping are outlawed.
"i was so confused till i realized this was byu," one user acknowledged on the viral post.
So, if you choose to learn or work at this private Utah institution, you must abstain from enjoying a scolding java drink.