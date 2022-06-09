Here’s What The 'Soft Swinging' Culture Is Like In Utah & Ex-Mormons Explained It On TikTok
"Everything but" the drama.
Recently, a TikTok mom in Utah, Taylor Frankie Paul, went viral on her platform admitting to "soft swinging," and caused a stir on the Internet. Many wondered what that even meant, and why it seems to be a massive trend in the state.
Two ex-Mormons on the video app went on to explain the term and why it's so widespread in the Western U.S. region, and one even revealed her truth on the topic.
"From what I understand about the Utah TikTok mom drama is that 'soft-swinging' is everything but..." said the woman who confessed her experience. She paused alluding to everything but intercourse.
Utah is reported to have the highest Mormon population in the U.S. and another creator, Shirelle Benard, whose handle is actual_agency, describes how Mormonism and soft-swinging are directly related.
Benard said in her TikTok, "it's a way of breaking the rules, but being able to justify in your head that you're not actually breaking the rules."
She identifies as someone who left the Latter-Day Saints (LDS) church and used Paul's video as a vehicle for an explanation. She first goes on to explain the TikTok mom squad's appearance as "flawless."
@actual_agency
#greenscreen Reply to @pigletgoose #momtok #momtokdrama #taylorfrankiepaul #mormon #exmormon
"It's ingrained in the culture to present yourself as being happy," Benard said. "'I'm perfect' so people will ask you why, so you can say 'it's because I'm Mormon.'" she described it as a way to entice people to join the church.
She said the friend group is shown in a hierarchy and whether or not the confessional is true, the women's small details in their publication exude "Mormon culture."
"I’ve been invited to swinging parties, but I’ve never attended. Mormon culture rushes people into getting married very young, and having kids very young. So they feel stuck in their marriage, but have not explored themselves sexually at all… Which breeds swinging," Benard told Narcity.
The creator, who goes by the handle exmostitch, admitted to being a participant in "soft-swinging" after she stopped following the LDS doctrine and left Mormonism. She revealed why people might do this.
@exmostitch
Reply to @sophiesays4 what is “soft swinging?” #softswing #swingers #mormonmomdrama #utahmoms #mormonmoms #mormon #utahmormon #exmormon @Shirelle
"The reason for this is because the baby-making deed will get you excommunicated from the church, whereas everything else, you just have to feel bad, get a slap on the wrist, and stop taking sacrament for a few months," she said.
The video goes on to explain that if you were to perform the sexual activity, you would get excommunicated, go through a year-long repentance process, and then get re-baptized.
So, it might now be a bit clearer as to why the viral influencer group caused a bit of drama on the Internet.