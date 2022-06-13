This Utah TikTok Mom Denied Divorce Rumors & 'Soft Swinging' With Her Influencer Friends
"Our friend group is completely blown up."
A recent live stream from a TikTok mom, Taylor Frankie Paul, caused a stir in the Utah community after she addressed her divorce and her soft swinging friend group. Now, her friend, Miranda McWhorter, is attempting to clear her name.
If you're unfamiliar with the term, Soft swinging is a form of non-monogamy, where participants will often swap partners in groups and participate in intimate acts that exclude intercourse.
During her stream, Paul explained that she considered many people in the non-monogamy group her friends.
While she didn't name names, the internet heavily speculated that Miranda and her husband, Chase, were somehow involved, due to their public friendship and previously posted videos together.
Amidst the public divorce drama and soft swinging rumors, McWhorter, went live to address the rumor, and deny that she was involved in a soft swinging group with fellow influencers and their husbands.
The couple denied any involvement with "soft swapping."
"I hate saying 'soft swap,' it's so gross, it makes me feel uncomfortable to say. We did not soft swap with any other couples." McWhorter claimed.
Her husband also addressed divorce rumors.
"Some of the couples in this were probably headed to a divorce, we'd had conversations with a few of them, and Taylor had said, and people had said that they were considering that," he said. "Miranda and I have never had that conversation at all. What's important to know is one of the reasons we're even commenting is because a lot of that stuff was pretty directed at us."
As far as their friend group, he said it has "completely blown up."
Regardless of the drama, however, both TikTok moms have continued posting videos, but the ex-best friends are no longer following each other on Instagram.