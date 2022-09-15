Taylor Frankie Paul Revealed She Has A New Boyfriend & Why She’s Done Swinging
The controversial Utah influencer got real answering her followers’ burning questions.
It has been a few months since Taylor Frankie Paul and the Utah "MomTok" drama took the Internet by storm. It was revealed she was splitting with her husband amidst rumors that they were "swinging" with their friend group.
Since then, her divorce from her ex-husband Tate Paul has been finalized, and Taylor has been open about her experience grieving and missing her friends.
On September 14, she took to TikTok to speak freely and address some of her followers' burning questions in a Q&A video.
Here are six confessions from the 2:40 clip.
Her relationship with the "MomTok" group
Paul says that she is still friends with "about 98% of MomTok," a group of viral mom influencers who share videos about parenthood and the happenings of their daily lives.
She clarified, however, that there are still a few of these influencers she no longer maintains a friendship with.
She is still Mormon
Paul shared that she is still a practicing Mormon, and that she was raised in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She revealed that she has not been ex-communicated from the church, and said "The LDS church did get the most clicks they've ever got this summer, so I don't think they're going to kick out one of their biggest marketers."
Taylor Frankie Paul on her ex-husband Tate Paul
The TikTok star shared that she still misses her ex-partner and best friend of six years.
She clarified however that it's not in a romantic sense.
She is done with the "swinger lifestyle"
"Swinging" is a non-monogamous practice where couples often "swap" partners in a sexual context. Rumors of the Pauls being involved in this practice with their friend group are what sparked online controversy in the first place.
Taylor revealed she is done with this lifestyle and says that even though it can work for others, it "ruined her life."
The truth behind the "swinging" drama
Since the controversy started surrounding the TikTokers' non-monogamy, Paul has yet to come out with the "full story" of what exactly happened that led to the end of her marriage with Tate Paul. In the video, she stated:
"The reason I didn't [come out with the full story] is to respect the privacy of those people. But I can tell my perspective and I think one day I would love to do that, just everything I saw and heard with my eyes, because even the entire group wasn't aware of some things that did go down. So, that would be a very interesting story that maybe someday I will tell."
Taylor Frankie Paul and her new boyfriend
Paul ended the Q&A with an update on where she's currently at in life. She shared that she is physically doing better and actively working to gain weight and be healthier.
She added that she is in a good place mentally as well and that she is dating someone. Though little is known about Taylor Frankie Paul's new boyfriend, she says things are going "really good."
She revealed that while she is scared due to the timing of the new relationship, she "really likes him" and has decided to follow her heart in the situation.