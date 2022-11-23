Taylor Frankie Paul Shared Her Heartbreaking Pregnancy Story On TikTok & Fans Showed Support
She revealed her journey over the last seven weeks. 💔
Utah mom and influencer, Taylor Frankie Paul, revealed yesterday that she was pregnant with her boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, but it was ectopic. She shares her emotional journey over the last seven weeks on TikTok.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
In the video, Paul replied to a fan that commented on a previous upload, "she looks off." Her audience was unaware, as she hadn't posted anything about it prior.
The montage begins with a positive pregnancy test. Next, she presents a clip of when showed Mortensen that he was going to be a father. Her boyfriend was filled with excitement and held up baby clothes that read "Daddy Dakota." The two lovingly embraced.
"Then, I started to bleed a lot," subtitles on the upload read. "They thought I miscarried."
She shows a couple of photos of her arm with a bandage wrapped around it, alluding to doctors drawing blood and frequently telling her, "let's keep an eye on it."
Soon after, she found out she was having an ectopic pregnancy.
"Wait what? What is [an] ectopic pregnancy?" Paul wrote as a subtitle. "I was treated and no longer pregnant. My heart goes out to all who have suffered through this, in even much scarier cases. Was a slow and painful process💔 Still in the process of recovery."
The Utah influencer ended the video with photos of her crying and dealing with the impact and aftermath of the surgery.
With 4.3 million views, Paul's friends and viewers shared an outpour of support for her story in the comment section.
NFL's Isaac Rochell's wife and content creator, Allison Kuch, wrote her condolences, "sending you love."
Verified Vlogger, Kat Clark also messaged her kind words, "I’m so sorry for your loss."
Some followers said they burst into tears, and many wrote they were very sorry for her loss and sent her their love, as well.
Narcity reached out to Taylor Frankie Paul. She has not immediately responded at the time of publication.