Taylor Frankie Paul’s New Boyfriend Dakota Mortensen Is A 'Recovering Addict' From Idaho
The couple even wears matching outfits.
It's been a few months since Taylor Frankie Paul made headlines for divorce drama surrounding her and her ex-husband Tate Paul after she admitted to soft-swinging with her friend group and their husbands.
Since then, it appears both have moved on and are seeing new people.
Taylor Frankie Paul has spent the last month posting TikToks and wearing matching shirts with her new partner Dakota Mortensen.
Here are six things we know about her mysterious new boyfriend.
Dakota Mortensen grew up in Idaho
Dakota Mortensen was raised in Caldwell, Idaho. His dad was a bird farmer and he grew up living and working on the farm with his parents.
Now Mortensen has moved to Utah, where the Pauls live.
Dakota Mortensen used to be on a TV show
Mortensen first made his TV debut back in 2015 on NBC's reality TV show The Island when he was in his twenties.
He was one of fourteen contestants on this survivalist-style show where men are dropped on a deserted island and forced to fend for themselves.
The show was unique because it offered no prizes, winners, or eliminations, it was purely for the experience.
Dakota Mortensen owns his own business
Mortensen is the owner of Basin Tiling, a tiling company that provides services in Idaho and Utah.
He specializes in home renovations as well as new builds in addition to remodeling projects.
Dakota Mortensen loves music
Mortensen shares a passion for music and singing.
Despite having stage fright, he has posted videos on Instagram of him singing acoustic songs as his friend plays the guitar.
Dakota Mortensen is sober
Dakota Mortensen has been transparent about his journey with sobriety and describes himself in his Instagram bio as a "recovering addict."
Since beginning their relationship, Taylor Frankie Paul has also posted about her own attempts to be sober on TikTok with Mortensen dancing alongside of her.
He has gone on to talk about his struggle with addiction on podcasts and share the way it shaped him into who he is today.
Dakota Mortensen is a real estate agent
In addition to bird farming, acting in television shows and owning a tiling company, he is also a real estate agent.
While little details are known about his career in real estate, his Instagram bio confirms that this is another one of his endeavors.