Taylor Frankie Paul Opens Up About Her Depression & Her Break Up With Dakota Mortensen
She's on her healing journey.
Taylor Frankie Paul has had one heck of a year. She admitted to soft-swinging, went through a public divorce, and opened up about losing a child due to an ectopic pregnancy with her now ex, Dakota Mortensen. However, she is starting anew for 2023, wiping her slate clean.
The social media powerhouse is newly single and beginning her healing journey. Paul published her new relationship status in a video on TikTok on December 27 and her fans rallied behind her in support.
On December 29, the breakup started to hit her and she let the world know.
She captioned, "can someone please tell me how ending a 6-month relationship hurt worse than ending a 6-year marriage?"
The weight of her emotions put her into a depression, and she got real on her social media page on January 3 about hitting "rock bottom."
She said she was in bed for four days and after her recent ectopic pregnancy and she was told her emotions would be all over the place, but she wants to move forward.
"I just want to get better," she said.
She thanked her followers by standing by her side and they showed their love for her authenticity right back.
"Just because your life is on the Internet, doesn’t mean you don’t have ups and downs just like the rest of us," one user commented with a heart emoji. "This is your year, mama!!"
Others are sending her words of encouragement addressing her postpartum depression and so many others are sending positive messages, telling her "it's only up from here."
Paul says she's starting from square one and focusing on the small, starting with cleaning her home.