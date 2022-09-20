Taylor Frankie Paul Debuted Her New Boyfriend On TikTok 4 Months After Divorce Drama (VIDEOS)
The Mormon TikTok star also posted a cryptic message...
Taylor Frankie Paul has seemingly moved onto the "hard launch" phase of her new relationship and is posting TikToks revealing her boyfriend.
Paul confessed in a Q&A video last week that she is seeing someone new, but she is wary due to the recent swinging drama that led to her divorce.
"I'm dating someone, and it's going really good. I'm scared of course, because of the timing and just the situation but I really like him so I think I'm just gonna follow my heart on this one," she revealed.
Taylor's new man has been identified as Dakota Mortensen, a Utah-based real estate agent and business owner.
A screenshot of Dakota Mortensen's Instagram profile. @dakota_mortensen | Instagram
Mortensen appeared in a video with Paul on September 7, wearing matching shirts in a TikTok captioned "our daily conversation if we should date."
In the last week, she has continued to post videos alongside him discussing their sobriety journey together, as well as sharing clips of him opening the car door for her and helping her buckle her seatbelt.
Fans have enthusiastically shown their support for her new relationship by leaving encouraging comments.
"Everyone deserves love, and everyone’s story is different. So happy for you and it’s nice seeing your glow come back 🥰" one follower said.
"I love the matching shirts in every video" another TikTok user chimed in.
It is speculated that her ex-husband Tate Paul has also moved on with someone new since he recently posted a selfie with an esthetician from Utah, then mysteriously deleted his Instagram page shortly after.
Tate Paul then made his TikTok account private, and Taylor posted the following cryptic video igniting a lighter with the caption, "now they get to deal with someone who has nothing to lose," leaving fans wondering if there's more drama to come.
Narcity reached out to Taylor Frankie Paul for comment, but did not hear back prior to publishing.