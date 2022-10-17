Taylor Frankie Paul Teases A 411 & Says 'Blood Will Be On The Floor' About A New Project
Yup, the Mean Girls movie was quoted.
It's been a few months since famous content creator Taylor Frankie Paul made headlines for divorce drama surrounding her split with her ex-husband Tate Paul. Now, the social media star has teased a new assignment she's been working on.
The couple called it quits after Taylor Frankie Paul admitted on a live stream that conflict arose while they were engaging in "soft-swinging" activities with a circle of their friends.
Since then, details of the incidents have been convoluted, with most of the parties involved opting to keep quiet about the events that took place in the group that sparked the controversy. However, there's a possibility for this situation to change now that the dust has settled.
Taylor Frankie Paul has taken to her personal social media accounts to hint at a new project in the works. This was done along with blogger and abuse survivor Mayci Neeley, who also posted about the news on her Instagram account.
On October 15, the content creator shared an Instagram post showing behind the scene footage of her with a film crew and TV producer Russell Jay Staglik.
She used a quote from the iconic 2000s movie Mean Girls as her caption, saying, "So you guys, what has everyone been up [to]? What is the 411? What is the hot gossip, tell me everything 🤭"
When a follower on TikTok asked if she was doing a TV show, she replied with a video of her dancing to a Thundercat song with a friend and the caption "bl00d about to be on the floor if it does release."
Her new boyfriend Dakota Mortensen showed his support in the comment section of her Instagram, saying "Can’t wait to see what the 411 is all about 😍."
Her social media posts suggest that more details about recent drama could come to light soon.
Narcity reached out to Taylor Frankie Paul for comment but did not hear back by the time of publishing.