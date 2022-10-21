6 Facts You Need To Know About Billie Eilish's New Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford
He just got out of a long-term relationship.
Billie Eilish has been spotted cozying up to American musician Jesse Rutherford this week in romantic spots across Los Angeles, CA.
The pair shared a meal together Tuesday night at the Indian restaurant Lal Mirch in Studio City and kissed before leaving together in Rutherford's car. They were also spotted going to Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Night in Hollywood last Friday.
Even if you don't know him by name, you may already be familiar with some of his work. Here are six facts you need to know about Jesse Rutherford.
Billie Eilish's new boyfriend Jesse Rutherford is 31 years old
Rutherford was born on August 21, 1991, making him 31 years old. His zodiac sign is Leo.
Some fans have taken notice of the age difference between the pair, since Eilish is just 20, making her 11 years younger than him.
Billie Eilish's new boyfriend Jesse Rutherford is from The Golden State
Jesse Rutherford was born in Newbury Park, CA, and grew up in The Golden State.
Newbury Park is a residential area located just west of Los Angeles in the Thousand Oaks region, nestled in the mountains and valleys.
He still currently resides in Los Angeles today.
Billie Eilish's new boyfriend Jesse Rutherford is a musician
Rutherford is most famous for being the leading frontman of the indie rock band, The Neighbourhood.
The band formed in Newbury Park back in 2011, and their most popular song, "Sweater Weather," was released back in 2012.
He also has a solo music career and has released albums as personal projects.
Billie Eilish's new boyfriend Jesse Rutherford also has an acting career
Outside of his music career, Rutherford has also dabbled in acting.
As a child, he played Daniel in The Young & The Restless and also made appearances in the movies Ted Bundy and Life or Something Like It, as well as the TV show Stark Trek: Enterprise.
Since adulthood, however, Rutherford has mostly stuck to music outside of starring in his band's music videos.
Billie Eilish's new boyfriend Jesse Rutherford appears in a book
Rutherford collaborated with the photographer Jessie English to create the book "& (Ampersand.)"
The book features black-and-white portraits of Rutherford and explores themes like rock 'n' roll imagery and gender fluidity, with the musician posing as the muse.
Billie Eilish's new boyfriend Jesse Rutherford just got out of a long-term relationship
Rutherford was in a relationship with fashion entrepreneur and social media star Devon Lee Carlson from 2015 until 2021.
The couple's six-year relationship was well-documented across social media, but since then, Rutherford has deleted all his Instagram photos and unfollowed everyone.
Many considered the pair a "power couple" and they were even once named "2019's most 2019 couple" in a profile by GQ.