6 Wild Facts About Lana Del Rey’s Mysterious New Boyfriend Jack Donoghue
"They're like this unexpected power couple of dark, twisted Americana."
Jack Donoghue and Lana Del Rey's new relationship has captured the Internet's attention, leaving fans fascinated and maybe a little bit confused. Some have described him as "trailer park hot" and referred to the couple's aesthetic as "Lana Del Redneck".
The pair have spent the summer celebrating birthdays and visiting family in jail together.
A close acquaintance told the Daily Mail that "they're like this unexpected power couple of dark, twisted Americana."
But outside of their relationship, Donoghue has made a career of his own and has even dated other famous musicians in the past.
These are six things you probably didn't know about Lana's new boyfriend.
He's from Chicago.
Donoghue was born in Chicago, IL on May 19, 1989, making him 33 years old.
He grew up with his family in the Midwest. He has been spotted visiting family at the Cook County Jail with Lana, posing for a photo together out front of the corrections facility.
He's a musician.
Donoghue has been a musician for more than a decade. He's been a part of the group, Salem, since 2006 and has explored multiple genres including Southern rap, "witchy shoegaze", and electronic.
Their debut EP was called, "Yes I Smoke Crack."
He's Courtney Love's Ex.
Donoghue has been linked to famous grunge singer Courtney Love, Kurt Cobain's ex-wife, after the pair was spotted holding hands at the amfAR New York Inspiration Gala back in 2011, where love performed on stage.
The former couple was confirmed to be in a relationship shortly after the photo went public.
He kisses just about anything.
A viral tweet started circulating this summer that had some internet users scratching their heads. Old photos show Donoghue holding a gun and tongue kissing his dog and his first cousin.
Twitter users had some big feelings about the photoset.
One fan joked about his relationship with Lana in the comments.
"Leave her alone, she needs material for the next album," the user wrote.
He's worked with Kanye West.
Outside of his music with Salem, Donoghue has co-produced songs with famous musicians like Kanye West, Yung Lean and Trinidad James.
He is credited as a producer on Kanye's 2013 albums Yeezus and Black Skinhead.
He's a "romantic."
Despite his wild exterior, Donoghue's friends reveal that he is actually a "romantic."
The source went on to say that Donoghue even plays her music when he misses her.
"You might not believe this, but Jack is really romantic," a close acquaintance told the Daily Mail. "He's totally crazy about Lana. While she was away for a few days he was playing her songs really loud, making sure the sound system was good enough."