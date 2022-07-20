TikTokers In The South Are Embracing The 'Trailer Park Pretty' Trend & Sharing Its Perks
"Thanks for all the fried catfish Brad."
TikTok users in the South are embracing the new social media trend of being "trailer park pretty."
The phrase's popularity originates from lyrics in country music artist Miranda Lambert's 2021 song "Geraldene," which itself is a nod to Dolly Parton's iconic song "Jolene" about a woman so beautiful the singer has to beg for her not to steal her man.
In Lambert's tune, she sings "You're trailer park pretty, but you're never gonna be Jolene."
Urban Dictionary defines the phrase "trailer park pretty" as "a woman that is only attractive within the context of a trailer park."
Since the phrase started trending, videos on the topic have amassed a whopping 296.7 million views across TikTok.
TikTokers and Southerners like Tennessee realtor Shannon Jane use the hashtag to share their experiences growing up "trailer park pretty" alongside their favorite red carpet looks, niche anecdotes and old photos.
In a viral video with 2.4 million views captioned "thanks for all the fried catfish Brad," TikTok user @bwabbiit writes:
"Nobody will ever be trailer park pretty like my mom and I were trailer park pretty. She had a suitor in every lot. I can't tell you how many men came and drank beer in our yard in hopes they'd be invited in. As poor as we were I got a taste of luxury every time a man wanted to be my new step-dad. I never had a lonely moment when all the boys pulled up asking me to ride on their bikes to the park. If I drove into that Trailer Park today it would be like nothing changed. A lifestyle I don't regret living."
In another viral video with 232K views, Leah from Georgia shares old photos from her childhood.
She captioned the clip posted on July 1 "pov: u grew up trailer park pretty and became jolene out of nowhere".
The trend has also inspired budget fashion looks for social media users who did not grow up in a trailer park.
Creators like Layla Cullen from Texas are posting "trailer park-inspired" looks that feature low-rise jean shorts, string bikinis and cropped t-shirts, usually accompanied by an updo and dramatic red lip.
To some TikTok commenters, the trend helps reclaim shame associated with a lack of wealth by turning it into a fashion statement.