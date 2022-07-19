The 'Feral Girl Summer' Creator Says TikTok's Favorite Trend Is Changing Her Life
"Over [...] everyone pretending like going out isn’t fun. I love being a feral club rat."
TikTok trends like "Hot Girl Summer" and "That Girl Summer" have taken the internet by storm in recent years, encouraging social media users across the globe to embrace "main character syndrome" and live their best lives.
This season, "Feral Girl Summer" entered the ring, and to the creator and self-proclaimed "club rat" Mollie Fraser, it is the perfect anecdote to the culture of perfectionism we so often find online.
Fraser kicked off the warm weather season in March with an announcement she was starting a "feral rat movement" in a video captioned:
"Over the 'that girl' wave and everyone pretending like going out isn't fun. I love being a feral club rat. Vodka sodas are delicious. Fist pumping to house music in warehouses until 7 am is one of my greatest passions in life. I love my healthy habits during the week, but am not ashamed to admit I love a good weekend bender - LIFE IS ABOUT BALANCE."
@__mull
Starting a “that feral rat” movement instead. Club rodents ASSEMBLE #ratproverbs #clubbing #goingout #edm #fyp
Contacted on Instagram, the TikToker from Washington DC explained to Narcity:
"I started this trend to balance out the hyper-obsessed with health trends like 'that girl' and the 'clean girl aesthetic'. I wanted to remind people it’s okay to not be perfect all the time, and to be a little feral!!! I love cracking jokes. All of this is in good fun. I try hard to be healthy during the weekdays, then enjoy my weekends," she wrote.
"It’s been so crazy seeing so many other people resonate with the term feral rat, and I’m overall very grateful for the platform TikTok has given me," Fraser added.
It didn't take long for other TikTok creators to get on board with the concept. "Feral Girl Summer" is, at its core, a continuation of the post-pandemic "Fleabag era" trend of dissociative feminism, which encourages participants to care less, drink more, and lean into the chaos.
Since then, the phrase "feral club rat" has amassed over 409 million views on the social media platform with users sharing anecdotes of them living their best, apologetically unhinged lives.
A TikTok posted by Taylor Futch (@tfutchh ) in June has amassed 3.5 million views. The viral video of a person dancing on a bar reads "CAUTION : Feral girl Summer encourages users to dance on every elevated surface you can. Don't go home until the sun is rising. Scam men. Break their hearts. Be selfish, tan, and your worst self."
To some extent, embodying the "messy and cool girl" archetype is working. Influencers like 24-year-old Mitchell Warren have gained a large following by using his platform to make videos catering to this kind of woman.
In his most popular TikTok, he addresses the "feral girls" directly, saying "Don't worry baby I know you're gonna be a lil late, because you haven't done laundry and you're blow drying your underwear again."
@femcelfreedomfighter
My ex girlfriend used to use the microwave. I fight for #femcelrights #musty #femcel #ilovestinkywomen #deftones #mitski #victimcomplex #manicpixie
Fraser, who refers to herself as a "bender consultant," says that the "feral girl" lifestyle has changed her life.
“I have been having the absolute best feral girl summer. I’ve been hitting so many shows, living in the club, Echostage on the weekends, and have Moonrise music festival coming up as well! I hope everyone is taking the time to do things that make you happy. Embrace being a feral rat and letting loose when you can!!” she concluded.
