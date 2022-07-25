TikTok’s Infamous "Pink Sauce" Is Sparking Major Drama & Here’s What Chefs Say Is Wrong With It
"It’s like the Fyre Fest of sauces."
TikTok's infamous "Pink Sauce" sparked major controversy this week, with Internet users questioning if the colorful condiment is actually safe for consumption.
The sauce was created by influencer @chef.pii, a Miami-based private chef, and can only be purchased through the pink sauce website for $20 a bottle.
Concerns arose when TikTok users noticed an inconsistency in the product's color. In some videos, the sauce looks a vibrant Pepto-Bismol pink, and in others, it's more of a pastel hue.
As for flavor, many reviewers have trouble placing the exact savor. One TikToker claims it feels like "sweet ranch" but takes issue with the watery consistency of the product, saying "I really hate how runny it is."
Not $20 worth but it literally taste like sweet ranch! 4/10! I have a extra bottle if anyone wants it! #ShowUrGrillSkillz #pinksauce #pinksaucereview #mukbang #viral #trending
Narcity spoke to food industry professionals to get their opinion on the infamous "pink sauce."
"It’s like the Fyre Fest of sauces," wrote Greg Hornak, owner and chef of Greg's Famous Hot Sauce.
"There’s oil and water but no emulsifier. Looking at her label, right from the start, milk is included alongside a ton of highly acidic ingredients, even if everything else was perfectly safe, it would curdle. There’s a LOT of ways to get that effect that don’t involve adding milk to an acidic product, and frankly I don’t think the ingredient list is at all accurate," he continued.
The accuracy of the label has been another point of controversy, with consumers questioning the nutritional information, which featured multiple typos.
Twitter user @caressable_ pointed out that the number of servings per bottle, stated at 444, didn't make any sense from a mathematical standpoint.
Dressing connoisseur The Sauce Boss on TikTok also addressed the problem with the sauce's list of ingredients in a video posted to the platform last week, saying that each bottle would total 40,000 calories. This information appears to be incorrect based on his knowledge.
TikTok's The Sauce Boss addressing the ingredient list.
"She’s [Chef Pii] basically admitted to making up the nutrition facts label after people called her out for the '444' servings thing," Hornak added. "In my opinion, there’s no other way that mistake would’ve been made if she hadn’t doctored the label. There are a ton of clues that she counterfeited it. I think it’s an important lesson for people to look into what they’re buying to make sure it’s safe."
Contacted by Narcity, Julia Thompson, Operations Manager Nom Nom Poké Shop, shares a similar sentiment. She explained:
"What stands out in her ingredients for me are the milk, pitaya (dragon) fruit, and garlic. Tropical fruits and dairy share volatile compounds such as esters and lactones, which would allow those flavors to pair well together, but they lost me with the garlic. It's not impossible to combine alliums with tropical fruits; some onions are lovely and sweet in moderate quantities [...], but the amount of sulfur compounds found in garlic does not pair well with tropical fruits whatsoever, especially when blended raw."
Thompson added that in her 10+ years of experience in the food industry, she's never met a professional who would add plain milk to an uncooked sauce or vinaigrette, suggesting eggs or yogurt instead for flavor and stability.
Consumer safety is also a concern to Thompson, as she wrote:
"First of all, BOTULISM. Certain foods must be properly preserved or otherwise cannot sit at room temperature safely for more than 4 hours... and she's [Chef Pii] shipping it across the country during a heat wave!!! I've seen people use distended bottles during reviews of the sauce that made me seriously disturbed. I am genuinely happy for chefs of any level to achieve success, but the whole product seems like an amalgamation of issues that I hope she corrects."
Chef Pii, the sauce's creator, has addressed the label issues in a video posted on July 20, claiming it was just a typo, and that the new bottles being shipped out will have the updated correct labels.
In the clip, she claims that the sauce is currently still in "lab testing" leaving customers concerned that the product is not FDA-approved yet.
Narcity reached out to Chef Pii for comment but had not received a response at the time of publishing.