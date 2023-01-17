An Ex-Chipotle Worker Said It's 'The Worst Job' To Have & The Quesadilla Trend Started It
Ever since the Chipotle quesadilla trend on TikTok went viral by so many creators, including food influencer Keith Lee, it's been all the rage. However, many stores don't allow customers to order it, and one TikToker is getting real about what it's like to work there.
Leo Michelle (@_elle.michelle) located in Arizona stitched a video with a man who was complaining that he couldn't order a quesadilla. Her clip received 598.8K views because she held nothing back about her experience at the fast food chain.
"As a former Chipotle employee, it is not talked about enough, how that is the worst job to possibly work. I don't care what anybody says, I will argue anybody down on this," she said. "Them not letting ya'll order those quesadillas...I don't think ya'll understand the prep work that goes into Chipotle and how much you have to prep."
The trend includes ordering a steak quesadilla with extra cheese and fajita vegetables on it. It's all in the behind-the-scenes work, why Michelle says it's too much.
She uploaded another video explaining further that it's an extremely hardworking job because you have to prep so many veggies that could leave the store enough for the foot traffic until the new crew clocks in.
"Chipotle works with farms. Nothing is frozen. Absolutely nothing is frozen. So, they only can bring in what they're used to. So, when a trend comes and they are not equipped to handle that, of course, they are going to put some stipulations on how much they can give out," she continued.
Chipotle officially announced that the quesadilla is coming as a menu item, just not until March, and it can be ordered on the app.
The ex-employee said it would be easier to order on the app to help streamline the process and get people's food out quicker. She is hoping that people can "relax" and let Chipotle prepare for the rush so it can be properly received.
Nonetheless, she still wouldn't work there or recommend others to work there.