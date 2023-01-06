An Honest Food Critic Taste-Tests Small Las Vegas Restaurants & Brings Them So Much Business
He charges them nothing and buys everything out of pocket.
A TikTok creator, Keith Lee, has become a trustworthy food critic for taste-testing small restaurants that are on the verge of losing it all. He figures out if it's the establishment's food, customer service, or marketing that's troubling their business, and he gives his honest opinion.
His account (@keith_lee125) has become a viral sensation with 6.6 million followers because he not only rates these restaurants, but his reviews bring each spot massive success. By association, he even helps some places from going bankrupt to staying afloat.
One Vegas pizzeria, Frankenson's, reached out to him to try their food in an effort to get some publicity, as they could barely afford rent. They previously messaged another creator who charged them $2,600.
Lee does not charge these places a single cent and buys all of his food out of pocket. He even shares how much he spends.
The reviewer bought multiple menu items, including pizza, wings, a sub, garlic knots and a hamburger. Then, he recorded his reactions while eating them.
He gave a 24-hour update from his published video and said after his review went public, the restaurant was in total "chaos." Their TikTok following went from 2,000 to 70,000 followers overnight.
An employee messaged Lee a clip of her asking various customers why they were there and how they heard of the location. Many of them said it was because of his social media upload.
When Lee arrived at the restaurant, he said there was a line out the door, which lasted all day, and the now-popular dining spot had to close hours early.
Lee continues to try new places or even new trends at well-known places, like Chipotle's newest fajita hack. The creator is reachable through email, or he finds different spots through other users tagging him in posts.
Sometimes, he even cooks his own meals!
Narcity reached out to Keith Lee requesting comment.