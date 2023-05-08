An Honest Food Critic Tried Kevin Hart's Vegan Restaurant & He Was So Nervous For The Review
"I crossed my fingers and closed my eyes. I didn't even want to be here," Hart said.
Kevin Hart got a pleasant surprise as he invited one of the most viral food influencers on TikTok, Keith Lee, to his vegan restaurant chain, Hart House. He wanted the creator to taste-test some of his popular items, such as the plant-based chicken sandwich.
The Las Vegas-based food critic has gained popularity for bringing so many people to smaller mom-and-pop restaurants that really need publicity. He gives his honest verdict on the video app to see if it's the customer service, the marketing or the flavor, and his virality has changed restauranteur's lives.
The Internet star caught Hart's attention who was willing to take the gamble of Lee's honest opinion.
"I'm not a huge fan of vegan food and I told him about that," Lee said in his review piece. "So, why the hell did he reach out to me? And, I told him I was going to be 100% real. He told me that's what he wanted." After, Lee played a clip of their phone call for proof.
The TikToker said the Hart House location he went to was on Sunset Boulevard in California and was pleasantly surprised when the food meal he purchased was under $15. He said he hadn't been anywhere in that city and spent under $15 yet.
Lee rated the french fries an 8.9/10 as they were seasoned to his liking with the right amount of crunch.
Next, was the main meal: The Deluxe Hot and Crispy Chick'n Sandwich. Lee took two full bites before saying anything on camera.
"I'll be damned! I fully, fully, fully came into this thinking that I was going to hate this. I was dreading this whole time thinking 'I'm going to hate this sandwich and he just brought me here just to tell him this sandwich is nasty.' This is amazing...If you gave me that and you didn't tell me it was vegan, I would have no idea." he said.
He gave the rating a 9.3/10.
The buffalo sauce got a 2/10, the tater tots got a 6/10 and the Hart House sauce was a 5.5/10. He gave the Berry patch a 6/10 cause it was "just tea," and lastly was the Oreo milkshake.
"I don't know what you're doing here at Hart House, Kev, but, you're doing it," Lee said without leaving a final rating for the milkshake.
Lee posted another video with the comedian after he published his taste-test and it's safe to say Hart was so nervous for his food to be reviewed, he didn't want to be present until after Lee tried it.
"I'm going out on a limb because I think my food is that good," Hart said. "He came down. I crossed my fingers and closed my eyes I didn't even want to be here. They told me you was tasting. I said 'I don't want to be here while he's tasting,' because I wanted a real reaction."
Hart said he was extremely thankful for the sparkling review Lee gave him. He even crowned Lee as the "King of Taste."