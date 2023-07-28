9 Las Vegas Restaurants That Will Take You On A Foodie Tour Around The World
Pasta, pubs & a Parisian café. 😋
Welcome to Sin City, where the lights are bright, the stakes are high, and the culinary landscape is nothing short of extraordinary. Like everything else in Las Vegas, the food scene is larger than life, boasting an abundance of world-famous restaurants from every international cuisine imaginable.
What can't you do in Las Vegas? If you want to embark on a global culinary adventure to some of the best restaurants in Las Vegas led by world-renowned and celebrity chefs from around the world without ever leaving the area of the Las Vegas Strip, no one can stop you.
We've scoured the city to bring you a delectable list of nine must-visit Las Vegas restaurants that will take your taste buds on a whirlwind tour around the world — all within a 4-mile radius of one another.
From the tropical flavors of Polynesia to the spicy delights of Mexico and the
comforting classics of Italy, these Las Vegas restaurants have it all. Prepare yourself for a gastronomic journey like no other, where each bite transports you to a different corner of the globe.
Get ready to savor the world's finest cuisines without ever leaving downtown Las Vegas. You don't need to pack a suitcase, but we do recommend stretchy pants.
Cafe Lola
Cuisine: Café
Address: 3500 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV (and other locations in the city)
Why You Need To Go: Not only is this café super Instagram-worthy, but the cute pink decor and delicious freshly baked pastries will transport you to a Parisian café. This charming spot embodies the perfect blend of aesthetic charm and delectable treats, making it a favorite destination for locals and visitors alike. Step into a dreamy Parisian-inspired setting and savor their selection of artisanal coffees and mouthwatering meals and desserts, making for a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.
Momofuku
Cuisine: Contemporary Asian American
Address: 3708 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV
Why You Need To Go: World-renowned chef and businessman David Chang heads up this acclaimed fusion spot, where the inventive, globally inspired menu blends flavors from Japan, Korea and the U.S., among others. Be sure to save room for dessert — the famous Momofuku Milk Bar next door serves up melt-in-your-mouth confections that you won't want to miss. Don't say we didn't warn you about the stretchy pants.
Berlin
Cuisine: German
Address: 201 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV
Why You Need To Go: It feels like Oktoberfest every day at this dynamic bar filled with brews, brats and even brunch, all of which transport you straight to Bavaria. Whether you're a beer enthusiast looking to sample German classics or simply seeking a vibrant nightlife experience, Berlin bar has everything you need to create lasting memories. They also host live DJs and punk rock karaoke nights every Monday.
Casa Don Juan
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 1204 S. Main St., Las Vegas, NV (and other locations in the city)
Why You Need To Go: Take a little trip south of the border and let the authentic tastes whisk you away to Mexico. Casa Don Juan is a Vegas staple serving up authentic Mexican meals from their casual downtown digs. With its vibrant decor and lively ambiance, Casa Don Juan creates the perfect setting for a fiesta. Indulge in their mouthwatering carne asada tacos, flavorful enchiladas and refreshing margaritas, all crafted with love and care — a little slice of Mexico in the heart of Las Vegas.
The Golden Tiki
Cuisine: Polynesian
Address: 3939 Spring Mountain Rd., Las Vegas, NV
Why You Need To Go: You won't be Bora-bored at this tropical destination. The Polynesian-inspired menu includes tons of tropical cocktails that will make you feel like you're on vacation in the South Pacific. The immersive and quirky tropical-themed decor adds to the experience, making it the perfect spot to enjoy island-inspired libations and mouthwatering bites with friends or fellow adventurers seeking a taste of the tropics.
Morimoto
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 3799 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV
Why You Need To Go: This world-renowned restaurant headed up by Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto serves up exquisite sushi and other Japanese fare in a gorgeous dining room inside the MGM Grand. The culinary masterpieces are crafted with precision and flair, combining traditional techniques with Morimoto's creative vision to create dishes that are as visually stunning as they are delectable.
Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill
Cuisine: English
Address: 3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV
Why You Need To Go: The celebrity chef has a whole bunch of restaurants in Vegas, but he takes traditional British pub fare to new heights with his elevated style at Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill, located inside Caesar's Palace. From the moment you step inside the charming British-themed restaurant, you'll be greeted by a warm and inviting atmosphere that perfectly complements Ramsay's cozy dishes. You can indulge in classic pub favorites like fish and chips and shepherd's pie, or try a Ramsay original like his famous beef Wellington.
Mr Chow
Cuisine: Chinese
Address: 3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV
Why You Need To Go: This spot is a must-visit for anyone seeking authentic Beijing cuisine in an elevated atmosphere. Helmed by acclaimed chef Michael Chow, the restaurant offers a chic and glamorous setting perfect for special occasions or upscale dining. The extensive menu features a curated selection of classic and contemporary Chinese dishes, including their famous Beijing duck, prepared tableside — adding an element of theater to the dining experience. When in Vegas, right?
Giada
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 3595 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV
Why You Need To Go: World-famous Italian American chef Giada De Laurentiis' eponymous restaurant offers Italian cuisine "with a California twist" in an elegant yet approachable atmosphere at the Cromwell. The celebrity chef's passion for fresh and locally sourced ingredients shines through in every dish, from her mouthwatering pasta creations to her delectable seafood specialties, ensuring a memorable dining experience that resonates with the flavors of both Italy and the West Coast.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on September 16, 2020.