This Las Vegas Brunch Spot Serves Up Giant Mimosas That'll Last You The Entire Meal
The ''Super Mimosa'' is 60 ounces! 😅
Some people can't enjoy their weekend brunch without a mimosa, which is why restaurants have resorted to offering deals like "bottomless mimosas" served all morning.
This Nevada eatery chose to capitalize on the trend by offering the iconic morning cocktail with a choice of 15 different fruit add-ins, and you can order it in one pretty massive size.
At Mimosa's Gourmet in Las Vegas, NV there are a variety of different flavored mimosas to choose from, like peach, coconut, and prickly pear, and you can order them in the "Super Mimosa" size.
The 60-ounce drink is served in a giant goblet for you to enjoy with friends as it comes with multiple straws. The big beverages are full of an entire bottle of champagne accompanied by your choice of flavored fruit puree.
There's even a challenge offered to patrons celebrating their birthday — if they finish it in a timed 10 minutes, they don't have to pay a single penny. Though, the rules say people aren't allowed to vomit during the challenge.
The supersized drink costs $44.99 and can be split among your squad.
If you're not a mimosa drinker, you can opt for a bloody mary or another one of their many cocktails that are regular-sized. Don't forget that you can add a hearty breakfast to have along with your beverages.
There are two locations in the Las Vegas area, and three others in California, but they all serve up quite a huge pour that pairs perfectly with a yummy omelet or the popular Diablo breakfast skillet.
Mimosas Gourmet
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch and cocktails
Address: 3455 S Durango Dr #114, Las Vegas, NV 89117
Why You Need To Go: They serve mimosas in a 60 oz goblet!
This article has been updated since it was originally published on September 20, 2019.
