NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
big mimosa las vegas

This Las Vegas Brunch Spot Serves Up Giant Mimosas That'll Last You The Entire Meal

The ''Super Mimosa'' is 60 ounces! 😅

A woman sipping from a yellow colored drink. Right: A woman drinking a red colored drink.

A woman sipping from a yellow colored drink. Right: A woman drinking a red colored drink.

@curlsswithkat | Instagram, @abbyeitler | Instagram

Some people can't enjoy their weekend brunch without a mimosa, which is why restaurants have resorted to offering deals like "bottomless mimosas" served all morning.

This Nevada eatery chose to capitalize on the trend by offering the iconic morning cocktail with a choice of 15 different fruit add-ins, and you can order it in one pretty massive size.

At Mimosa's Gourmet in Las Vegas, NV there are a variety of different flavored mimosas to choose from, like peach, coconut, and prickly pear, and you can order them in the "Super Mimosa" size.

The 60-ounce drink is served in a giant goblet for you to enjoy with friends as it comes with multiple straws. The big beverages are full of an entire bottle of champagne accompanied by your choice of flavored fruit puree.

There's even a challenge offered to patrons celebrating their birthday — if they finish it in a timed 10 minutes, they don't have to pay a single penny. Though, the rules say people aren't allowed to vomit during the challenge.

The supersized drink costs $44.99 and can be split among your squad.

If you're not a mimosa drinker, you can opt for a bloody mary or another one of their many cocktails that are regular-sized. Don't forget that you can add a hearty breakfast to have along with your beverages.

There are two locations in the Las Vegas area, and three others in California, but they all serve up quite a huge pour that pairs perfectly with a yummy omelet or the popular Diablo breakfast skillet.

Mimosas Gourmet

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Brunch and cocktails

Address: 3455 S Durango Dr #114, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Why You Need To Go: They serve mimosas in a 60 oz goblet!

Menu

This article has been updated since it was originally published on September 20, 2019.

Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.

More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...