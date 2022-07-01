TikTok Moms Ripped A Georgia Influencer After Her Arrest For Allegedly Flashing Kids At A Pool
"As a mother of a boy who is in that same age range, I would have done beat your a**."
Kylie Strickland, a 30-year-old Georgia TikTok influencer, is taking heat for allegedly exposing herself to minors during a livestream on the app.
In a video that has since been reshared on other platforms, Strickland appears to be in a swimming pool at a home in Pike County, Georgia, and ask young boys, "You want to see titties? Bottles up!"
Then, she appears to flash her breasts and laugh.
Amid the backlash, the influencer's TikTok account with 261,500 followers and 7.4 million likes has been set to private.
In a post made on the Pike County Sheriff's Office's official Facebook page on Thursday, authorities explained they worked in conjunction with Troup County Sheriff's Office to investigate the incident.
"Strickland was arrested on a warrant obtained by Pike County investigators for computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation, which is a felony in Georgia," the official statement reads. "She is currently incarcerated and awaiting a bond hearing."
Moms on TikTok are speaking up about the incident and expressing their opinions on the situation, from a parent's perspective.
"In no way is it ever okay for a full a** grown woman to flash preteens. Ever," says @meganrenee2.0.
"Now, as a mother of a boy who is in that same age range, I would have done beat your a**."
"Justice has been served," says @kcarol94 in a video celebrating news of her arrest. "Kylie Strickland is getting what she deserves and she's been arrested. Thank you, Pike County Sheriff's Department."
Narcity reached out to Troup County Sheriff's Office for comment prior to publishing and will update this article upon response.