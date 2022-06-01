Honey Boo Boo's Mama June Secretly Married Her New Boyfriend In Georgia After Months On The Run
A real Bonnie and Clyde moment.
Honey Boo Boo's mother and reality star, Mama June, tied the knot with her boyfriend, Justin Stroud, in a top-secret wedding at a Georgia courthouse after a couple of major run-ins with the law.
The Sun confirmed with a clerk that they tied the knot on March 23, after five months of dating.
Stroud had a warrant out for his arrest in October for violating his probation on burglary and drug charges, as well as owing almost $10,000 in unpaid child support.
However, the lovebirds had been traveling across the United States together, despite the outstanding warrant.
Her now-husband was arrested back in February when the pair were stopped by police at a gas station in Boca Raton, Florida, for "evading authorities for months."
He was taken to jail in the Sunshine State and held as an "out of state fugitive," before being extradited back to Alabama.
The wedding took place a week after her new husband was released from Autauga Metro jail in Alabama on March 16, where she greeted him with open arms.
Suspicions around potential nuptials arose when the pair were spotted ring shopping at a Kay Jewelers in Alabama following his release from jail.
The Road To Redemption star also posted an Instagram photo with her new beau at a custom jeweler's shop in Atlanta earlier this month.
The couple has been spotted enjoying newlywed life together on vacation recently in Panama City, Florida, seemingly in a world of their own.
Page Six reported on their PDA-filled trip, with plenty of photos of the two kissing on the beach, and in various pools.
Shroud boasted various gold chains, while Mama June publicly cuddled him in a blue bathing suit.