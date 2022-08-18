NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

honey boo boo

Honey Boo Boo Is Coming To Florida & You Can Meet Her At A Famous Rotisserie Chicken Spot

Here comes Honey Boo Boo...all the way to the Sunshine State 🌴

Florida Associate Editor
Honey Boo Boo eating a Boston Market nugget. Right: Honey Boo Boo approves of the Boston Market nugget.

Reality star, Alana Thompson, a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo, is touring different cities and heading to one of America's favorite food joints, Boston Market. She's been on a promotional tour stopping at the rotisserie chicken company and has had an outstanding turnout.

On August 14, she was in Atlanta, GA where people were lined up outside the restaurant chain to meet the famous teen and other members of the show.

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, Josh Efird, Ella Efird, Dralin Carswell, Jessica Shannon, Jo Shannon, Amber Busey and Gina Rodriguez will all be there to meet fans.

This time, they are coming to Fort Lauderdale, FL, at the Boston Market located on 1781 E. Commercial Blvd. on September 25 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

After Thompson published the tour poster on her social media page yesterday, fans expressed their excitement and commented how they hope she comes to their state.

She began on the West coast in West Hollywood, California at Hollywood Burger, and kept her venues strictly at restaurants.

Honey Boo Boo, Pumpkin and Josh Efird recently was featured on the Boston Market Instagram account and recorded themselves trying out the spot's new nuggets for sponsored content.

The family is taking photos, signing autographs and even selling merchandise. They recently were on a spin-off show on WeTV called Mama June: Road To Redemption, which aired its season finale on July 22.

Mama June, however, is not expected to be at the Meet & Greet in the Sunshine State. Tickets on Eventbrite are $25.

