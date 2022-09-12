Honey Boo Boo Said Boston Market 'Burned' Her Of $8.5K Deal & Fans Are So Pissed At The Owner
She canceled her Florida meet-and-greet and said she's suing.
Alana Thompson, a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo, canceled her Boston Market meet-and-greet in Fort Lauderdale, FL that would have been on September 25, and her disappointed fans soon turned angry when they found out why.
The reality star was doing appearances at different Boston Market locations, as well as sponsored content for the food chain on social media, such as the video uploaded on July 12 promoting their nuggets.
Thompson says that she, her family and her manager had been frauded out of $8,500 from the rotisserie chicken company's owner, Jay Pandya, after they brought 200 people to the Atlanta, GA event on August 14.
While Florida fans were supposed to see her later this month, the TV personality is now encouraging them to boycott the social media page.
"Unfollow them and don’t support them, they screw kids over. We have retained an attorney and he has ignored the attorney so now we’re suing. #BostonMarketRIPSOffKids," she captioned her Instagram photo of the family on September 9. The hashtag stems from the fact that she is 17 years old and still legally considered a minor.
Her loyal fans listened loud and clear, though the restaurant chain has since turned their comments off, so no one can write to them. Instead, they have been swarming Pandya all over his comment section on the app.
There are comments on various posts that read, "pay honey boo boo" and fans also call him a scammer.
"Damn u don't got 8500? That should be pocket money for you," one person replied.
In the meantime, they have sent love on her timeline in support of her career moves and even chose to boycott the restaurant.
"That’s horrible. My family won’t eat there again. Thanks for speaking up Honey 💕," one woman wrote her.
Many are letting her know they have unfollowed the chain.
Narcity requested comments from Honey Boo Boo and Jay Pandya. This article will be updated upon response.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.