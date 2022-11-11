Honey Boo Boo Is Hosting A Holiday Meet-And-Greet In Atlanta & The Last One Didn't Go Well
Fans haven't forgotten the last meet-and-greet drama!
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has announced another meet-and-greet on her official Instagram page, and this time the event will be hosted in Atlanta.
According to her Instagram post, Honey Boo Boo says this "Holiday Meet & Greet" is an opportunity to "Come meet all of us and take pics, autographs, live music and shop new merchandise!"
The post features footage from a past meet-and-greet, and the location of the video did not go unnoticed by fans.
Her last meet-up event, scheduled to take place on September 25 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, was canceled after Honey Boo Boo accused the host, Boston Market, of scamming her out of $8,500.
Thompson made a statement on Instagram captioned "@BostonMarket owes us $8500 and @jay_pandya_official won’t pay us after we brought over 200 people to #BostonMarket in atlanta. #BostonMarketNugs.”
Boston Market later sent out a statement to Narcity stating that "We have documentation and proof of payment made to Alana’s management team for this partnership. We hope that Alana and her team recognize that this matter is resolved."
Fans in the comment section of the previously mentioned meet-and-greet Instagram post took note of the Boston Market logo in this video.
"Boston Market finally paid yall, huh?" one user inquired in the comments.
"After what ya all said about Boston Market, ima pass. Hope you got paid tho," another fan chimed in.
The "Holiday Meet & Greet" will be taking place at 1035 Donnelly Avenue in Southwest Atlanta, GA on Sunday, November 13, from 1 to 3 p.m.
The event page states that they will be filming during the meet-and-greet, and all guests must sign a release form.
This is a ticketed event, and you must purchase the $25 entrance in advance on the official Eventbrite website.
Honey Boo Boo Holiday Meet & Greet
Price: $25 per ticket
When: November 13, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Address: 1035 Donnelly Ave., Southwest Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: You can meet the child star and her crew and take home a signed autograph.