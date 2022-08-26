Here’s Honey Boo Boo’s Real Net Worth & Here's What She's Up To Now In 2022
The child star is all grown up.
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has captivated audiences across the country since she first appeared on TLC's reality TV show Toddlers and Tiaras back in 2012, which captures the life of child beauty pageant contestants.
She became a fan favorite for her comedic one-liners and catches phrases, as well as her sassy, fearless attitude.
Since then, she has racked up an impressive net worth landing multiple spin-off shows and brand marketing deals.
Now, in 2022, Honey Boo Boo is just a teenager and has accumulated a net worth of $400,000 according to Celebrity Net Worth. The CNW data "is rooted in financial analysis, market research, and inside sources that we have meticulously developed over the last decade to maintain accuracy and breadth of knowledge."
According to the same source, her family received $50,000 for each episode of their reality TV show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which aired on TLC from 2012-2014, accumulating a total of $2.75 million over the course of production.
Now, almost a decade later in 2022 since her rise to fame, Honey Boo Boo is 16 years old. Though her days of competing in child beauty pageants are over, she still maintains an active social media presence and eventful life.
Thompson is currently in the care of her older sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird who the court named her legal guardian earlier this year, shortly after their mother, "Mama June" Shannon secretly married her new boyfriend Justin Stroud, after being on the run together for months.
Honey Boo Boo is currently in a long-term relationship with her controversial boyfriend Dralin Carswell. The pair are planning to undergo non-surgical weight loss surgery together, and recently launched a joint TikTok account, where they live stream together and post food reviews.
Thompson isn't quite ready to give up life on the big screen yet. According to The Sun, there have been talks of her and her sister Pumpkin gunning for their own reality TV show, without Mama June, though nothing is confirmed yet.
Narcity reached out to Thompson's legal guardian Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird for comment but did not hear back by the time of publishing.