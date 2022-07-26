NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

honey boo boo boyfriend

Honey Boo Boo’s Boyfriend Is Dralin Carswell & Here’s Why The Couple Gets Backlash

The famous couple just launched a joint TikTok account.

Georgia Staff Writer
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Dralin Carswell in front of a lake. Right: The couple on a bridge holding hands.

@honeybooboo | Instagram
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's boyfriend Dralin Carswell entered the spotlight when the pair started dating back in March 2021.
Prior to their public relationship, Carswell lived a relatively private life online. His Instagram account, despite a following of 2,058 people, only has one post. He's not currently active on Facebook either.

It is unclear how the couple got together but since then, the two have been the center of engagement rumors, as well as controversy regarding their age.

Carswell was born on April 1, 2001, in Georgia, making him 21 years old. Thompson is currently 16.

Thompson's rep denied their engagement status last month after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring.

Alana Thompson recently sat down for an interview with ET to comment on the public criticism. "In our relationship, the two most things that everybody is always talking about is our age gap and definitely because he's Black and I’m white and we're an interracial couple," the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star said.

"I don’t care because, like, at the end of the day, my sister approves, his mom approves, and we're happy, so what fans got to say or what haters got to say I don’t really care," she went on to tell the publication.

The famous couple launched a joint TikTok account last June called @lana.dralin where they host live appearances and do food reviews.

@lana.dralin

crumbl cookies rewiew @Crumbl Cookies 💕

The duo is preparing to have a "non-surgical weight loss procedure" in the coming month.

Carswell recently got some attention when news broke that he was arrested and accused of statutory rape in May 2019 prior to the beginning of their relationship, according to court documents obtained by The Sun.

According to the police report, the mother of the 15-year-old alleged victim claimed Carswell climbed through her daughter's window to engage in intercourse. Carswell was 18 at the time of the incident. The minor told police that the two planned the consensual act.

The case was dismissed in 2021.

Narcity reached out to Carswell for comment but did not hear back by the time of publishing.

