7 Things You Need To Know About JoJo Siwa’s Controversial New Girlfriend Avery Cyrus
Fans want to know if she’s related to Miley!
Jojo Siwa has officially "hard launched" her new girlfriend Avery Cyrus after hinting at the relationship for weeks.
On September 12, the former child star confirmed they are romantically involved by posting a TikTok of the pair on a date at Chuck E. Cheese where they kiss in a photo booth with the caption "happiest girl".
Since then, the couple's social media profiles have featured affectionate photos and videos together dancing, spending quality time, and even a clip of Avery giving Jojo a haircut.
While their relationship is relatively new, Avery is no stranger to the public eye. Here are seven things you need to know about Jojo Siwa's controversial new girlfriend.
Avery Cyrus is from Texas
Avery Cyrus was born in Colleyville, TX, a small town outside of Dallas-Fort Worth.
She attended the University of Houston, one of the state's largest universities.
Avery Cyrus' zodiac sign is Gemini
She was born on May 23, 2000, making her 22 years old. Her birthday falls on the very beginning of Gemini season, making it her zodiac sun sign. This astrological sign is stereotypically associated with adaptive, outgoing personalities.
Avery Cyrus is famous in the 2SLGBTQIA+ TikTok community
Before entering a relationship with Siwa, Avery Cyrus was already well known for her presence on TikTok.
The influencer has accumulated 8 million followers and frequently posts about taking pride in her sexuality, DIY projects, skateboarding and her personal relationships.
Avery Cyrus identifies as bisexual
While many have assumed Cyrus exclusively dates women based on her past public relationships, she posted in 2019 that she identifies as bisexual.
She confirmed her sexual identity in a viral TikTok captioned "Since I get this question about a billion times every time I go on live, yes, I’m bi 🤪"
Avery Cyrus is not related to Miley Cyrus
Her moniker has had fans questioning is she is related to the iconic actress and singer Miley Cyrus.
Though Avery is a big Miley fan, there is no relation between the two. Her real name is Avery Blanchard.
Avery Cyrus has been involved in a lot of online controversy
Her relationship with Jojo Siwa is not her first in the public eye. Avery famously dated fellow 2SLGBTQIA+ infuencer Soph Mosca for two years until August 2022.
Several viral videos criticize Avery for moving on from her long-term relationship so quickly, and other influencers have accused her of "clout chasing" or "attention seeking."
One content creator named "Dallas" made a video addressing JoJo directly, trying to warn her about her perception of Avery's past, and stating she has known her on a personal level since 2020.
Jojo and Avery were spotted recently at a party at Troubadour in West Hollywood where Soph was also present with her new girlfriend.
This sparked drama after exes Soph and Avery exchanged some heated remarks in the comment section of a TikTok from the party, where photos were taken with their new significant others.
Users on the app began using the hashtag #teamsoph to show their support to Avery's ex-partner amidst the online controversy.
Avery Cyrus has a passion for skateboarding
Avery has regularly expressed her passion for both skateboarding and DIY projects.
One of her most popular videos is from 2020, where she crafts a clear skateboard out of resin and tiny plastic babies.
The eccentric project garnered more than 108 million views and nearly 17 million likes, launching her further into the public eye.