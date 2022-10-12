Avery Cyrus Asked JoJo Siwa To Be Her Girlfriend At Disney World & It Brought Her To Tears
They recorded the whole thing in Siwa's vlog. 😍
JoJo Siwa vlogs her life on YouTube, and this week, she traveled to Disney World in Orlando, FL with TikToker, Avery Cyrus, who's been publicly dating the dance star.
Now, their relationship is sealed with a kiss as Cyrus asked Siwa to be her girlfriend in a romantic attraction in front of the whole amusement park. It was so adorable that it brought Siwa to tears... and, yes, the couple got the whole thing on camera!
As they went on a car ride that seemingly drives straight into a lake, the social media creator popped the question as the YouTuber looked up at a large spray-painted sign that read, "JoJo Be My GF?"
"When did you do that?" Siwa said with a dropped jaw. When Cyrus responded, "today", she asked if Siwa was crying. She nodded her head yes and kissed her new beau.
Cyrus revealed in the vlog that she got some assistance from Siwa's dad. She recorded the process and published a video to her TikTok account yesterday that's already received 7.1 million views.
She and Siwa's father are seen going to Wal-Mart, getting the supplies, and spraying the sheet.
Siwa posted a photo dump on Instagram sharing the memories and grabbing a lot of attention from her audience. They responded by congratulating her and her new relationship.
"When i saw the clip of how avery asked you to be her gf on your youtube video my heart melted! ADORABLE," wrote a fan.
Others asked when the wedding will be and sent their happy wishes to the duo.
One person, in particular, who's kept a close eye on Siwa's social pages is Paris Hilton.
She commented "😍" on the star's last two photo dumps.
The YouTube celebrity had a dream vacation with her family and new girlfriend and now has a new commitment that's even Paris Hilton-approved.