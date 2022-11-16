Celebs Are Lining Up Behind JoJo Siwa & Ripping Candace Cameron Bure's 'No Gays' Channel
This isn't the first time they've had beef!
A number of celebrities are showing their support for JoJo Siwa after the 19-year-old American dancer slammed Full House actress Candace Cameron Bure over her comments about "traditional marriage."
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Siwa described Bure as "rude and hurtful" after Bure said her Great American Family network would not include LGBTQ2+ romance stories in its films.
Bure, who is the network's chief creative officer, told The Wall Street Journal that her network “will keep traditional marriage at the core.”
Siwa, who publicly came out as gay in 2021, reacted to Bure's comments on Instagram.
“Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press,” Siwa wrote. “This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”
Siwa followed up with an Instagram story.
"Her article thing I’m genuinely dying laughing over it. It’s just embarrassing. I’m just embarrassed for her," she said in her story. "It just genuinely, like no harm no hate pushed, it just is hilarious to me that somebody I mean it is a quote coming from Candace but somebody was like yeah that’s a great idea."
Other celebrities have since shown their support for Siwa in the comments section of her post.
Jodie Sweetin, who starred alongside Bure in Full House and Fuller House, wrote "You know I love you ❤️❤️."
"Go off jojo!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️," wrote Dance Moms alum Maddie Ziegler.
"Thank you for being such a positive role model for my children. Love you so much," wrote American actress Alyssa Milano.
"Omggggg after everything y’all went thruuuuu!!! NOOOO MAMMM!" wrote social media influencer Patrick Starrr.
Other celebs have also spoken out about Bure's comments.
Former One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton took to Twitter to express her disgust towards Bure's comment and even pointed the finger at former Hallmark Channel CEO Bill Abbott who now runs the Great American Family network.
"Now they're just openly admitting their bigotry. I called this sh*t out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him," Burton wrote. "Being LGBTQ isn't a 'trend.' That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy."
\u201cNow they\u2019re just openly admitting their bigotry. \nI called this shit out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him. \nBeing LGBTQ isn\u2019t a \u201ctrend\u201d.\nThat guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples.\u201d— Hilarie Burton Morgan (@Hilarie Burton Morgan) 1668469124
Burton wasn't finished and added a second tweet, writing "I don't remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy."
\u201cBigot. \nI don\u2019t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. \nBut sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.\u201d— Hilarie Burton Morgan (@Hilarie Burton Morgan) 1668470887
This isn't the first time Siwa and Bure have had beef.
Back in July, Siwa was asked by a fan who the "rudest celebrity" she had ever met was and Siwa showed a picture of Bure.
It was related to an incident that happened years before when Siwa was just 11 years old and Bure had refused to pose for a photo with Siwa at a Fuller House premiere.
It didn't take long for the clip to go viral and both women addressed the incident. Bure updated fans in an Instagram post and said the two had resolved the issue.
On Wednesday, Bure addressed the backlash she's faced about her comments in The Wall Street Journal in an Instagram post.
“All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people," she wrote. "It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone."
Bure's daughter Natasha also seemed to throw shade at critics who challenge her mom for "continuously choosing Christ before all."
"The media is an absolutely VILE space for negativity and I applaud you every time for how you handle yourself with the utmost grace," Natasha Bure wrote on Instagram.