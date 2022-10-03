JoJo Siwa’s Net Worth Is Shocking For Her Age & Her Fortune Doesn’t Come From Reality TV
The Nebraska star has accumulated a whopping sum in her short career.
When it comes to the net worth of Jojo Siwa, she may be young but her bank account is nothing to scoff at.
The 19-year-old American dancer, actress and singer was born in Omaha, NE and starred in the reality TV series Dance Moms on the network Lifetime.
Siwa became known for her bubbly persona and signature high ponytail. After leaving the show, she launched a solo career in music and began performing live and growing a large following on social media.
Her personal YouTube channel boasts 12.2 million subscribers. She uses the platform to share vibrant music videos, daily vlogs, challenge videos and collaborations with other YouTubers.
Some may be surprised, however, to discover that not all of her fortune originates from ad campaigns, television revenue, real estate and profits from her career in music.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, it's suspected a large portion of her net worth is thanks to her successful merchandise, specifically her line of bright, oversized hair bows that were once a staple to her signature look.
Though Siwa has since outgrown her days of the dramatic high ponytail, she still sells boxes of themed hair accessories named "JoJo's Bow Club" which start at $26.99.
And while the exact number of sales and profits hasn't been confirmed by the star, it's estimated that her hair accessory endeavor has earned her roughly $16 million prior to taxes.
As per the data obtained by CNW, in total, the former Dance Moms star has accumulated a whopping sum of roughly $20 million over the span of her short career.
And with the teen star's consistent success and growing popularity, experts predict that figure will only increase over years to come.