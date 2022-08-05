Mama June's Net Worth Is Equivalent To What An Average Millennial Makes In The US A Year
The 'Road To Redemption' star's net worth may surprise you!
June Shannon or Mama June, as she's popularly known, has been making appearances on reality television for a decade now. That's exactly why her actual net worth might surprise her fans, and not in a pleasant way.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the TLCstar has gathered a net worth of a modest $50,000 over the years. This figure is just $3,000 more than the average millennial salary, as per the U.S. Census Bureau.
The state of her finances came to light following a custody battle with her oldest daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird for the legal guardianship of Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.
According to official court documents obtained by The Sun a judge determined Mama June's only "certain income is disability payments in the amount of $1,015.00 per month." While it's speculated she has the potential to make roughly $25,000 a month from "production and endorsements" there's uncertainty to whether or not her shows will be renewed in the future.
Through court documents obtained by In Touch around the same time, June’s financial worth was found to be around the $50K mark.
June was spotted vacationing with her new husband Justin Stroud shortly after the ruling. The verdict resulted in her losing custody of Honey Boo Boo.
The pair got hitched in a secret courthouse wedding in Georgia earlier this year after Stroud's release from jail. He was arrested in Boca Raton, FL for "evading authorities for months." The tattoo artist had an outstanding warrant for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The couple had been traveling across state lines together for months despite the warrant in Alabama.
The pair also documented a recent shopping run for fine jewelry in Atlanta, GA on Instagram, which might have had more to do with Stroud's bank account, given Mama June's humble net worth.
June's most recent show, Road to Redemption: From Crisis to Recovery is currently in its sixth season and premiered this summer.