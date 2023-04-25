Honey Boo Boo Shared Pictures From Her Senior Prom & Fans Have A Lot To Say About Her Date
She wore a custom gown! Her boyfriend, on the other hand...
Honey Boo Boo is all grown up, y'all! The 17-year-old reality TV star recently showed off the details of her senior prom over the weekend, and some fans are being quite relentless in their roasting of some details, including her date.
Over the years, we've seen Alana Thompson play dress-up mini beauty queen donning glitzy "cupcake" dresses and false hair clip-ins. For prom, she served up nothing short of what a former pageant girl would.
The high schooler gave her millions of followers a glimpse at her look, which included a dazzling custom pink dress, a custom blonde wig styled to the nines, sparkly pink makeup, and a horse-drawn carriage.
However, it was Thompson's date, her 22-year-old boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, that fans had much to say about.
The Georgia pair have been dating for over two years now and have long been subject to backlash regarding their 5-year age difference.
"I don’t care because, like, at the end of the day, my sister approves, his mom approves, and we’re happy, so what fans got to say or what haters got to say, I don’t really care," she told Entertainment Tonight last summer.
However, it's not even the age gap fans are calling out in the comment sections of different social media posts showing Thompson and Carswell's prom look.
A viral TikTok post by Sara (@sarasinsidevoice) showing off prom pictures of the "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star has 1.1 million views and over a thousand people talking about what Carswell wore.
@sarasinsidevoice
Slay boo boo!! #honeybooboo #seniorprom #mamajune #alanathompson #tlc #tlcstwr #realitytv #realitytvstar
The comment section is mostly full of people roasting Carswell's choice of a white polo shirt, a pair of dark jeans, and white sneakers, which is in striking contrast to Thompson's dolled-up look.
"No cause she did all that, and he wore a polo shirt?" one person commented.
Another person pointed out the fact that he couldn't make the effort Thomspon did.
“Wait, so they could afford a horse and carriage, but the date couldn’t even rent a suit," another user wrote.
Whatever the case, many people are shocked to see the iconic young Honey Boo Boo we remember from Toddlers & Tiaras all "grown up."
"SENIOR???? She was like nine the other day, omg," another person commented on the viral clip.