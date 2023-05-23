Honey Boo Boo Just Graduated High School & Here's What She Plans To Do Next
Will she say goodbye to reality TV?
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson just graduated high school, and, as she says, "proved the haters wrong." She walked across the stage to receive her diploma from Wilkinson County High School in McIntyre, Georgia and she already has plans for her future.
Graduation was on May 20 for the Class of 2023.
"Despite all the challenges and curveballs, that were thrown my way. I still did it, and I never gave up. There were points in time when I just wanted to give up," Thompson wrote in an Instagram caption, but, she continued, "I just kept going."
In a "Senior Spotlight" post from her high school's Facebook page, the reality icon revealed what she'll be up to next.
She had been dual enrolled at Georgia Military College, so she will continue her studies there, but she will be attending Regis University in August to study neonatal nursing.
In school, she was a part of Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) as an extracurricular activity, which highlights her passion for the medical field.
Mama June was there to cheer her daughter on, along with Thompson's older sibling, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird.
Just before Thompson's senior year in June 2022, rumors swirled that Mama June lost custody of Honey Boo Boo to Efird, but she went on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-tea to clear up what was being said about her. She mentioned that Efird had temporary guardianship of Thompson since they had been living together when Mama June was battling addiction.
"Look we are so proud of Lana so y’all getting a picture overload from me and pumpkin as this hasn’t been an easy road to get where we are today," Mama June's Instagram post read, as she uploaded a montage dedicated to her graduate.
As for reality television, it seems the family will continue to be on your small screens. Mama June said that you will see a lot of their lives leading up to Honey Boo Boo's graduation during the season of Mama June: Family Crisis.
However, she mentioned that May 20 wasn't about the show, it was about "Lana and just the family and VERY SMALL AMAZING GROUP that we have around us that has become family."
What we do know so far is that Thompson enjoyed all of the events her school had to offer, like attending prom with her date, Dralin Carswell.
Carswell also was at graduation to support Honey Boo Boo.
Fans also rallied around their favorite star. Thompson shared her Amazon list and P.O. box address so they can send her gifts and show their love and support.