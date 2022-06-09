Mama June Went On A Florida Honeymoon After Her Husband Was Arrested For Unpaid Child Support
She recently lost custody of Honey Boo Boo.
Honey Boo Boo's Mama June recently said "I do" to her husband Justin Stroud in a secret Georgia courthouse wedding, after less than a year of dating.
The vows were exchanged following a run-in with the law in February, which resulted in Shroud being arrested in Boca Raton, FL.
The two were on the road for months together despite Shroud's outstanding warrant for owing approximately $10,000 in unpaid child support when Florida police caught up to them.
The couple celebrated their newlywed status, as well as Stroud's newfound freedom, with a honeymoon trip to the Florida panhandle.
They were spotted being overtly affectionate in a resort pool, exchanging kisses on lounge chairs, cuddling and roughhousing in the pool. They also floated on an inner tube.
June was wearing her lavish diamond engagement rings, while Stroud donned multiple gold chains.
Shortly after their trip, it was revealed that June lost custody of her 16-year-old daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, and had been ordered by the courts to pay child support to her 22-year-old daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, who is taking care of her little sister.
Their spending habits have raised some questions with fans, who expressed their concerns in the comments of a recent Instagram post of the couple shopping for custom fine jewelry in Atlanta.
One user in the comments wrote, "Instead of giving that money to a dude or buying him jewelry, give it to your daughter who's struggling to raise your other daughter!!!"
Stroud also caught backlash for posting multiple videos on his personal Instagram page boasting designer Bulova watches, and selfies wearing flashy jewelry, prior to his arrest for the unpaid child support.
We reached out to Mama June for comment and will update this story upon response.