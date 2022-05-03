NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Rapper Rod Wave Is Charged With Battery By Strangulation In His Florida Hometown

It all started from a traffic stop.

Florida Associate Editor
Rapper, Rodarious Green aka Rod Wave, was arrested in Tampa early Monday morning for battery by strangulation, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

It reportedly started from a traffic stop on Sunday night. Green was in the passenger seat of his 2021 Grey Dodge Durango that he owned. It's suggested that he showed his driver's license to the officers. So, he was identified.

After looking him up in the system, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said there was a warrant out for his arrest In Osceola County for the battery charge.

He was taken into custody and booked in Pinellas County Jail just after midnight Monday.

Domestic battery by strangulation is considered a third-degree felony and the artist could face up to five years in jail, five years of probation, and a $5,000 fine.

The St. Petersburg icon rose to fame in 2019 from TikTok and the Tampa Bay Times reported that the 23-year-old had a high-profile arrest in Atlanta a year later in 2020 for punching a promoter, which is another battery charge.

Recently, the musician made headlines for giving back to his community because gas prices in Tampa had been so high. He gave away $2,500 in "free" gas money to citizens who showed up.

Rod Wave recently just finished an album, Beautiful Mind, which is supposed to be released on June 3.

There aren't many details on his arrest, but it is reported that he is in custody at the Pinellas County Jail in St. Petersburg, Florida.

