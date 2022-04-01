The Price Of Gas In Tampa Is SO High & Rapper Rod Wave Is Giving $25K To Fill Your Tank Free
From "Rags2Riches", he's spreading the wealth at the pump. ⛽️
Tampa Bay native and famous rapper Rod Wave is recognizing the increasing gas prices in his hometown. He's doing what he can to help his community with a little relief on their bank accounts.
Earlier this week on Instagram, he told his audience he'll be at a local Sunoco with $25,000 giving away free full tanks of gas! Sounds like a pretty good deal if you're in the St. Petersburg area, right?
The Rags2Riches artist revealed in the video that he was paying $100 in gas. He said he's "giving away free gas on April 9th at the Sunoco on 34th, right before you get on the bridge." Wave also mentioned he would be there at 12 p.m..
Narcity spoke with a Sunoco employee over the phone who said they plan to have about four police officers at the location for security purposes. The person also mentioned that Wave will be giving up to $50 per vehicle.
The confirmed location of the gas station is at 5100 34th Street South, St. Petersburg, Florida.
Rod Wave rose to fame in 2019 when his hit single Heart On Ice went viral on TikTok and YouTube. Since then, he's worked with well-known artists, such as Lil Baby.
On February 28, he posted that he finished his first album and the location is tagged in Orlando, Florida.
As gas prices continue to increase, why not get some free gas from a famous rap star? Or just say hi!