gas prices in florida

Gas Prices At A Florida Pump Will Be The Lowest It's Been In A Year & Your City Might Be Next

It's going to be just over $2.00. ⛽

Florida Associate Editor
Gas prices in Florida have seemingly lowered immensely in the past weeks and one gas station in Tampa is giving people a taste of what it's like not to spend so much money at the pump.

A campaign led by Americans For Prosperity, the Koch brothers' primary political advocacy group, is making it possible — all $2.38 of fuel per gallon.

The libertarian conservative political organization's "True Cost of Washington" is aiming to prove that it's possible to not pay such skyrocketing price tags on gas.

So, they're going on a nationwide tour to select gas stations in various cities and dropping the value to demonstrate their point, probably by using all that money its billionaire funders the Koch brothers have.

Today, they're at Flatwoods Marathon, located at 17519 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa, FL from 2:00-3:00 p.m., so you're going to want to make sure you arrive a little early as it's only for a limited time.

If you're not in the West Florida city, it's not a problem. The campaign is in the middle of its quest to make gas prices a bit easier on your bank accounts.

They've been from Virginia to Nevada and going to many different cities in the Sunshine State for one blissful hour at different service areas.

The current state average is $3.91. A year ago it was $2.97, according to AAA. This new dollar amount per gallon is lower than it was back in August 2021.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

