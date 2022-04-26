I Traveled On Florida's Brightline Train & I’m Shocked More People Haven't Tried It Yet
I was mind-blown at how luxurious it was. 🚆
I took the Brightline train in Florida to get from Fort Lauderdale to Miami, and it was the best decision I ever made. The last time I went to Miami by car, my 45-minute trip turned into 2 hours because of the traffic. You bet I was late to my event.
On the Brightline, I was able to get to the Magic City in 30 to 35 minutes.
Just because gas prices in Florida have risen sky high, doesn't mean my travel plans have stopped. So, I found a unique way to get to all the hot spots around the South, and it did not disappoint.
I never took this form of travel in Florida because I didn't really know anyone that's taken it before. It was closed during COVID-19 shutdowns, and it tried to pick up passenger momentum with a free-ride promotion.
Plus, the trains make a lot of headlines due to unfortunate crashes, so I was definitely hesitant.
First of all, it is extremely affordable to travel on the train. When I bought my tickets, they ranged from $10 to $27, depending on the time booked and the class seat.
I took Premium, or first-class, on the way there for a $27 ticket and SMART, or a regular seat, on the way back for $14.
With their higher-priced tickets, you can wait in the Premium Lounge until your train arrives.
There's a small buffet of complementary food with salads, a charcuterie board, cookies, muffins, and more. You also get free beer, wine, and non-alcoholic refreshments.
The food area in the Premium lounge at the Brightline train station.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
Next up, was the train itself. I was floored by how clean it was. There was no gum on the seats, the tables weren't sticky, and the floors looked vacuumed. In fact, I'd call it luxurious.
There was so much room to eat and drink, and with a premium ticket, you're allowed one free snack as well as one free alcoholic drink with your next one half off.
Champagne that was ordered on the Brightline.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
Aside from the amenities, the most important part was getting to our final destination.
Along with my ticket, you're allowed a free car pick-up service within five miles from the station, which was perfect for where I was headed. The station was in downtown Miami, and I needed to get across to Miami Beach.
Get this! I was picked up in Tesla.
You also can get a ride to the station for your departure if you are within the five-mile range, but I, unfortunately, was not.
The car-pick up service at the Brightline was a Tesla.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
On my return home, the regular seats were just as nice as the upscale seating. There was less room, and a drop-down table like the ones you see on airplanes as opposed to an entire place setting in front of you. Also, you have to pay for food and drinks.
To get from point A to point B for a quick ride, it is super cheap and the station was easy to navigate.
I spent an all-inclusive $41 for my total trip because I chose premium to get there. However, for a round trip and with food and drinks included one way, as well as a free car ride, it was a great deal.
If you don't buy beverages and bites, and you only buy the SMART tickets, a trip to Miami, Fort Lauderdale, or West Palm Beach can be as low as $20 with a vehicle pick-up service ride!
Gas? Saved. Time? Not wasted. Traffic? Avoided.
It was such a steal and such a pleasant experience. I would definitely do it again.
