NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
restaurants in miami beach

This New Hidden Restaurant In Miami Beach Made Me Feel Like I Vacationed In Tulum (PHOTOS)

The food was out of this world. 🤤

Florida Associate Editor
A woman eating a seafood pasta dish at Playa. Right: The outside of Playa.

A woman eating a seafood pasta dish at Playa. Right: The outside of Playa.

Jenna Kelley | Narcity

Restaurants in Miami Beach are boundless, and, for the most part, iconic. They either have a great theme or their food is just phenomenal, and some places meet both criteria, like Playa.

It's a fairly new establishment that's located in the Lincoln Road Mall, and if you walk too fast, you'd almost miss it! I traveled to the Magic City to check it out.

Tucked away in the middle of South Beach is a stunning dining center that made me feel like I took a trip to one of the most popular destinations of the summer, Tulum, Mexico.

When you walk into Playa, you see a gorgeous blue and white flower wall that is adjacent to the bar with hanging plants.

The romantic and chic tropical theme continued throughout the restaurant with gorgeous hanging light fixtures that resembled various Tulum beach clubs, such as Rosa Negra and Habitas Tulum.

There's also an intimate and sexy booth area in the back of the restaurant with deep red shades highlighting the bamboo-like logs stacked on the walls.

The front restaurant area inside Playa. Right: The back of the restaurant of Playa.The front restaurant area inside Playa. Right: The back of the restaurant of Playa.Jenna Kelley | Narcity

First came the craft cocktails. I tried two different ones, and both of them tasted like tropical juices... something to be careful about when drinking responsibly.

My favorite was the passion fruit-flavored margarita. The drinks were delicately garnished with pineapples, limes, and colorful flowers.

A garnished drink at Playa.A garnished drink at Playa.Jenna Kelley | Narcity

All restaurants can have a cool vibe, but what really sold me on the dining experience was the sweet staff and mouthwatering food. Besides the presentation, it was worth every bite.

They have specialty steaks, lobster mac and cheese, and even a branzino fish that they set on fire at the table! The cheesy mac and cheese and deliciously flaky fish had a tasty savory balance, and the steak was cooked to a perfect temperature.

Branzino fish that is set on fire. Right: Lobster mac and cheese dish.Branzino fish that is set on fire. Right: Lobster mac and cheese dish.Jenna Kelley | Narcity

It is a bit on the pricier side for a bite spot located in a mall, but it is in an upscale area close to the water, as well.

It almost seems like a "hole-in-the-wall" kind of place, but once you walk in, you'll feel like you stepped right off the plane where your hidden refuge jungle retreat awaits. It's a vacation without a vacation.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...