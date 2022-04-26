This New Hidden Restaurant In Miami Beach Made Me Feel Like I Vacationed In Tulum (PHOTOS)
The food was out of this world. 🤤
Restaurants in Miami Beach are boundless, and, for the most part, iconic. They either have a great theme or their food is just phenomenal, and some places meet both criteria, like Playa.
It's a fairly new establishment that's located in the Lincoln Road Mall, and if you walk too fast, you'd almost miss it! I traveled to the Magic City to check it out.
Tucked away in the middle of South Beach is a stunning dining center that made me feel like I took a trip to one of the most popular destinations of the summer, Tulum, Mexico.
When you walk into Playa, you see a gorgeous blue and white flower wall that is adjacent to the bar with hanging plants.
The romantic and chic tropical theme continued throughout the restaurant with gorgeous hanging light fixtures that resembled various Tulum beach clubs, such as Rosa Negra and Habitas Tulum.
There's also an intimate and sexy booth area in the back of the restaurant with deep red shades highlighting the bamboo-like logs stacked on the walls.
The front restaurant area inside Playa. Right: The back of the restaurant of Playa.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
First came the craft cocktails. I tried two different ones, and both of them tasted like tropical juices... something to be careful about when drinking responsibly.
My favorite was the passion fruit-flavored margarita. The drinks were delicately garnished with pineapples, limes, and colorful flowers.
A garnished drink at Playa.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
All restaurants can have a cool vibe, but what really sold me on the dining experience was the sweet staff and mouthwatering food. Besides the presentation, it was worth every bite.
They have specialty steaks, lobster mac and cheese, and even a branzino fish that they set on fire at the table! The cheesy mac and cheese and deliciously flaky fish had a tasty savory balance, and the steak was cooked to a perfect temperature.
Branzino fish that is set on fire. Right: Lobster mac and cheese dish.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
It is a bit on the pricier side for a bite spot located in a mall, but it is in an upscale area close to the water, as well.
It almost seems like a "hole-in-the-wall" kind of place, but once you walk in, you'll feel like you stepped right off the plane where your hidden refuge jungle retreat awaits. It's a vacation without a vacation.
