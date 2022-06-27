This Florida Restaurant Was Ranked The Best Place To Eat In The Whole State
*Chef's kiss* 🍝
From Cuban to Japanese and, of course, American, Florida has a diverse culinary scene, and, for the first time ever, Yelp ranked the best restaurants in the state, as they normally study all of North America.
Out of the top 100 places to eat, Fratellino Ristorante is first on the docket. It's an Italian restaurant that people are saying is like a slice of Italy in Miami.
The review site looked at businesses in the restaurant category and took into account the volume and ratings between January 1, 2017-April 13, 2022. They also made sure to include those who had an available passing health score from April 20, 2022.
This delicious eatery includes homemade Italian comfort food, from Pollo Parmigiana to Linguini Puttanesca.
Their combinations of seafood, poultry, pasta, and veggies blend together tastefully and can make your stomach growl just by looking at a photo.
For dessert, you can get creamy gelato, an airy chocolate mousse cake and a cappuccino to top it off.
"Listen if at first you don't succeed at getting a reservation, trust me keep trying because this is one restaurant that's worth the wait," said one customer. "I really wanted to try Fratellino because of all the reviews to see if they really live up to the 5 stars. Let me just say they earn all 5 stars from me!"
The exemplary-rated restaurant has over 1,400 reviews on Yelp. The family restaurant can host private parties, and they recommend a reservation as locals and tourists all come ready to eat and fill up the place fast.
Fratellino Ristorante
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 264 Miracle Mile, Miami, FL
Why You Need To Go: From fettuccine to sea bass and grandma's tiramisu, you'll come starving and leave satisfied. This authentic eatery is *chef's kiss*.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible