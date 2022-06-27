NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

best restaurants in florida

This Florida Restaurant Was Ranked The Best Place To Eat In The Whole State

*Chef's kiss* 🍝

Florida Associate Editor
A woman holding up a wine glass sitting in front of a bowl of pasta. Right: A dish at Fratellino Ristorante.

A woman holding up a wine glass sitting in front of a bowl of pasta. Right: A dish at Fratellino Ristorante.

@thalia._.arango | Instagram, Tripadvisor

From Cuban to Japanese and, of course, American, Florida has a diverse culinary scene, and, for the first time ever, Yelp ranked the best restaurants in the state, as they normally study all of North America.

Out of the top 100 places to eat, Fratellino Ristorante is first on the docket. It's an Italian restaurant that people are saying is like a slice of Italy in Miami.

The review site looked at businesses in the restaurant category and took into account the volume and ratings between January 1, 2017-April 13, 2022. They also made sure to include those who had an available passing health score from April 20, 2022.

This delicious eatery includes homemade Italian comfort food, from Pollo Parmigiana to Linguini Puttanesca.

Their combinations of seafood, poultry, pasta, and veggies blend together tastefully and can make your stomach growl just by looking at a photo.

For dessert, you can get creamy gelato, an airy chocolate mousse cake and a cappuccino to top it off.

"Listen if at first you don't succeed at getting a reservation, trust me keep trying because this is one restaurant that's worth the wait," said one customer. "I really wanted to try Fratellino because of all the reviews to see if they really live up to the 5 stars. Let me just say they earn all 5 stars from me!"

The exemplary-rated restaurant has over 1,400 reviews on Yelp. The family restaurant can host private parties, and they recommend a reservation as locals and tourists all come ready to eat and fill up the place fast.

Fratellino Ristorante

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 264 Miracle Mile, Miami, FL

Why You Need To Go: From fettuccine to sea bass and grandma's tiramisu, you'll come starving and leave satisfied. This authentic eatery is *chef's kiss*.

Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible

Menu

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...