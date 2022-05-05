NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

florida restaurants

7 Florida Restaurants You Didn't Know Were Owned By Celebrities

One place opened this week!

Florida Associate Editor
Pharrell Williams smiling with sunglasses on. Right: A rib platter at Ole Red's.

@pharrell | Instagram, @olered | Instagram

There's a variety of cuisines that dominate Florida restaurants, from upscale and elegant to affordable and casual. Some of these establishments have red-carpet-worthy owners... you just might not know it yet.

You bet these celebrity founders have star-studded entourages that occupy their tables. Between producers and athletes, the Sunshine State is a popular place to dine with the elite.

We've created the most recent list of places to go to in the most popular cities ranging from Key West to Tampa, and they're founded by your favorite household names.

Smith&Webster's Restaurant and Bar

Price: Not yet listed.

Cuisine: American with a Southern influence

Address: North Miami Beach

Why You Need To Go: This is the newest celebrity restaurant that opened in Miami, FL. Super Bowl Champion, Kayvon Webster, teamed up with food influencer, Starex Smith aka "The Hungry Black Man", to open a delicious new hot spot that has everything from burgers to pasta.

Website

Swan Miami

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Refined seafood, pasta, pizza, and meat.

Address: 90 N.E. 39th St., Miami, FL 33137

Why You Need To Go: Pharrell Williams, who's an artist and producer working with superstars, like Ariana Grande, owns Swan with David Grutman. Aside from the upscale food and craft cocktails, the establishment has bright tropical colors and a gorgeous patio that brings the venue to life.

Menu

Estefan Kitchen Orlando

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Cuban

Address: 3269 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee, FL 34747

Why You Need To Go: "Come on move your body, baby do that conga!" Gloria and Emilio Estefan are not only artists but also restauranteurs. We featured their Orlando location, but they also have an Express station at the Miami International Airport.

Menu

Rock & Brews

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Classic American

Address: 6897 S Semoran Blvd., Orlando, FL 32822

Why You Need To Go: Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons are classic members of the Rock 'N' Roll band, KISS, and they own a restaurant together! Locations are nationwide, but they have a few in Florida that mix their love for their genre of music with delicious all-American food.

Menu

Wahlburgers

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: American

Address: 700 Front St., Suite 4, Key West, FL

Why You Need To Go: You might recognize the name of the place, and if you haven't guessed it yet, Mark Wahlberg and his two brothers, Donnie and Chef Paul, founded the burger franchise. It's a family-friendly experience with a fun sport-bar vibe.

Menu

Hogan's Hangout

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: American Beach Bites and Seafood

Address: 499 Mandalay Ave., Clearwater, FL 33767

Why You Need To Go: That mustache can be recognized from a mile away, and professional wrestler, Hulk Hogan, wants you to see it from his hangout spot near the beach in Clearwater. On a hot day, you can enjoy great bites and even see his kids and American reality stars, Nick and Brooke Hogan.

Menu

Ole Red Orlando

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Southern American

Address: 8417 International Dr., Orlando, FL 32819

Why You Need To Go: Country music icon, Blake Shelton, knows a little more than jamming out on stage, and it's putting an exciting restaurant franchise on the map. He owns Ole Red which has various locations nationwide, but there's one at ICON Park in Orlando to party it up and listen to amazing artists.

Menu

