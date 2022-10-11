Florida Outranked New York With 3 'Best Foodie Cities In America' & It Tastes Like Victory
Three FL cities made the Top 10, but so many more ranked! 🤤
Three Florida towns take the cake for the "'Best Foodie Cities In America" this year, and they outranked well-known food hubs, such as New York.
The study done by Wallethub reveals that the Big Apple, quite frankly, didn't even make the top 15, and based on previous studies, it's not as surprising. Tampa's pizza scene alone has taken the crown over NY for 2022 back in March.
Now, the Western FL city sits at No. 8 on this list, with Miami at No. 3 and Orlando dominating the culinary scene at No. 2.
The data was formulated on 182 populated areas and checked out at least two cities from each state. Florida, however, made the list 11 times.
Wallethub staff looked at affordability as well as diversity, accessibility and quality of meals. They took into account the cost of groceries, high-quality establishments, meal prices and taxes.
Researchers also looked at the amount of full-service vs. fast food restaurants, Yelp rankings, menu item variety and food festivals.
Though Portland, OR came in first place, Orlando fell just behind, and for good reason. It's practically the amusement park capital of the U.S., and just outside of Walt Disney World and Universal Studios is a college town.
They have various spots from massive ramen noodle bowls to pizza the size of your head. Additionally, they cater to families and college students, so you know you'll get a good bang for your buck.
Miami is known for its pricier options, however, it's such a populated city that there are tons of hole-in-the-wall venues and pop-ups.
You can't forget about their event scene, like Smorgasburg Miami, which is every Saturday, and the annual South Beach Food & Wine Festival.
As mentioned, Tampa's cheesy slice is the crown jewel of the Sunshine State, and areas around it also ranked, like St. Petersburg (No. 53).
As far as New York...even with all of its food trucks, hot dog stands and pizza pies, they only made three spots on the list and it starts at No. 18.
If you like to eat your way through vacation or simply try new spots, the Sunshine State is the proven place to have your best plate.