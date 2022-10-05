6 Of The World's 50 Best Bars Are In New York & You Don't Need To Drive A Lamborghini To Go
They won't break the bank. 🍸
The list for "The World's 50 Best Bars" came out for 2022 and New York landed six spots in the U.S., with two establishments in the top 10.
The rank is measured by Drink Writers, Cocktail Experts, Bartenders and Bar Owners. They must have been to the location they cast a vote for at least once, and they are allowed to submit seven votes — four in their own region, three in another.
From Miami to Chicago, New York takes the crown and each spot has a cozy aesthetic with good eats and craft cocktails. They kept it simple, and you won't feel the need to own a Lamborghini to be welcomed here.
We compiled the ultimate NYC list to give you the perfect go-to guide on where to go when you visit the Big Apple.
Double Chicken Please, No. 6
Price: 💸💸
Address: 115 Allen ST., New York, NY
Why You Need To Go: Not only did this place make the list, but it came in as a Diasaronno Highest Entry Honor. Shots start at $9 and drinks range between $15-20 depending on if you're in the front room or the back room.
You can purchase more expensive whiskey that is between $40-60.
Katana Kitten, No. 9
Price: 💸💸
Address: 531 Hudson St., New York, NY
Why You Need To Go: The drinks here range from $7 beers to $20 craft cocktails and the food items are all fairly priced under $20. It's a quaint spot that has tee-pees covering table space outside so you can dine outside or enjoy the neon lights and dark aesthetic on the inside.
Attaboy, No. 22
Price: Not listed
Address: 134 Eldridge St, New York, NY
Why You Need To Go: They have super fun craft cocktails in a pufferfish cup. It's one of the more intimate bars that is first come first served.
Overstory, No. 34
Price: Not listed
Address: Located on the north 64th floor of 70 Pine Street in Manhattan’s Financial District
Why You Need To Go: The prices aren't listed on the website, however, it is recommended to go there for food and drinks, as it is a $50/guest minimum to book a reservation. That bill will go towards your food and drinks, while you overlook a breathtaking rooftop on the 64th floor.
Dante, No. 36
Price: 💸💸
Address: 551 Hudson St, New York, NY
Why You Need To Go: Drinks range from an $8.50 beer to $20 craft cocktails. Their brunch stays under $20 and it's a cozy classy building with a gorgeous window view. It is the perfect place for a Friday night or even a Sunday morning.
Employees Only, No. 47
Price: 💸💸💸
Address:
Why You Need To Go: Employees Only is a bit more pricey than the others but still stays in tune with that elegant low-key feel. This place is also a speakeasy and gives a perfect backdrop for your NYC photo dump on IG.