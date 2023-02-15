Snooki Lied About Being From This Small Town & Here's Where She Actually Grew Up
She's not really the "Poughkeepsie Princess."
While Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is no stranger to nightclubs, wild house parties, and, of course, a tasty beverage, it seems her hometown roots are a complete 180. The reality TV icon is from a small town in New York, though she originally lied to MTV about where she was from.*
Before she was "Snooki" she called herself the "Poughkeepsie Princess," and the showed portrayed her to be from Poughkeepsie, NY. However, she's actually from another small town across the river, called Marlboro.
She lied to MTV that she was from Poughkeepsie because, according to Times Herald-Record, the reality star didn't want paparazzi to stalk her mother.
The town is nothing like what's seen on The Jersey Shore — it's a charming, quiet area that resembles a more rural area.
As of 2021, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that Marlboro, NY had a population of 41,547 people. It's in the Hudson Valley and borders the Hudson River in upstate New York.
Snooki might be used to the boardwalk by now, but she probably misses the vineyards back home. A quick look at TikTok shows that people don't just come here for views of the river, but also for the apple orchards and wineries.
@_.diannamarie
one of our fav places to go in the fall🤎🍎 #applepicking #fall #fallinnewyork #fyp #weedsorchardandwinery #marlborony #seasonalpizza
You can take in the scenery at these different family-owned farms and see the incredible views from up the hill and be surrounded by older architecture.
The sunsets that fall behind the river paint the sky and are breathtaking to watch.
@amandaleww
all of a sudden i appreciate mountains #newyork #marlborony #universityoftampa #collegelifestyle #collegeweekends
Snooki is still on The Jersey Shore and now lives with her husband and kids in Florham Park, NJ.
*UPDATE: The original version of this article stated that Snooki was from Poughkeepsie, New York. It has been updated to reflect that she is from Marlboro.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.